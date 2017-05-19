6 Updos Pippa Middleton Should Re-Wear on Her Wedding Day

The only thing talked about more than Kate Middleton's style is her hair. Sine the Duchess of Cambridge is known for her flawless blowouts, it's a given that good hair is going to run in the family. While Kate favors voluminous, bouncy curls, her younger sister Pippa Middleton, usually wears her hair straight. But, every once and a while Pippa switches things up with an elegant updo.
With Pippa's wedding to businessman James Matthews just a day away, there's a good chance the British socialite and author will skip her usual blowout for a special style for the big occasion. While all we can do is speculate what Pippa's wedding beauty look will be, in the meantime we're revisiting some of our favorite updos the bride-to-be has worn that we think are fit for the British wedding of the year.
Keep scrolling to see Pippa's best updos that are worthy of her re-wearing on her wedding day.
VIDEO: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are Making Heart Eyes at Each Other
1. Twisted Chignon
Now this is what you'd call a royal updo. Pippa attended the British Heart Foundation: Roll Out The Red Ball at The Savoy Hotel in 2016 with one of the most intricate updos we've ever seen. After giving her hair a side-part and adding volume at the crown, Pippa twisted her curls up into a chignon and left a piece out which was brushed forward onto her shoulder.
2. Ballerina Bun
At the 2014 GQ Men of the Year awards Pippa wore her hair in a low ballerina bun with a center part.
3. Low Pony
The British socialite proved that ponytails can be chic with the low, curly style she wore to her book launch in 2012.
4. Fascinator-Friendly
You can't attend a proper British wedding without wearing a fascinator. In 2013 Pippa styled her hair in a low, tousled bun with the bottom half left out so that all eyes would be on her feather and pearl hat.
5. Romantic & Undone
After curling her hair in loose waves and tying them up in a ponytail, Pippa pinned the pieces of the tail up for an effortlessly pretty finish. A piece just above her ear was left out on both sides to complete the look.
6. Sophisticated & Twisted
Pippa channeled Grace Kelly with a sophisticated side-parted updo at the 2013 Sugarplum Ball in London.