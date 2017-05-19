6 Updos Pippa Middleton Should Re-Wear on Her Wedding Day

The only thing talked about more than Kate Middleton's style is her hair. Sine the Duchess of Cambridge is known for her flawless blowouts, it's a given that good hair is going to run in the family. While Kate favors voluminous, bouncy curls, her younger sister Pippa Middleton, usually wears her hair straight. But, every once and a while Pippa switches things up with an elegant updo.

With Pippa's wedding to businessman James Matthews just a day away, there's a good chance the British socialite and author will skip her usual blowout for a special style for the big occasion. While all we can do is speculate what Pippa's wedding beauty look will be, in the meantime we're revisiting some of our favorite updos the bride-to-be has worn that we think are fit for the British wedding of the year.

Keep scrolling to see Pippa's best updos that are worthy of her re-wearing on her wedding day.

