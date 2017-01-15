5 Photos That Prove Easy, Versatile Bangs Exist 

Bangs. You might think getting them means you’re stuck with a set style for however long it takes to grow them out, like a headband that won’t come off. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. While upkeep isn’t low maintenance if you want to keep them at an extremely particular length, bangs can have some versatility. Wear them blunt and straight, side-swept and wavy, or part them in the center like a modern Brigitte Bardot.
Want more recent examples? From Reese Witherspoon to Kat Graham, here are five celebrities that proof versatile and perhaps even effortless bangs exist.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson is like the poster child for versatile bangs. We're never quite sure if she's growing them out or not, as she wears them so many different ways. At an event in Los Angeles back in August, she sported her fringe partially parted in the middle with a few wispy pieces in the front and center.
Halle Berry
Thicker bangs placed further back on the head are almost indistinguishable when cut long enough and parted in the center. In Halle Berry's case, they also prove to be a gorgeous face-framing accessory to a messy updo.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Farrah Fawcett much? For further confirmation of how easy bangs can be to transform, please see this picture of Chloë Grace Moretz and her new shag cut. In fact, the layered, choppy cut reminiscent of the '70s might be one of the best styles to be accented with a set of fringe.
Reese Witherspoon
At the 2017 Golden Globes, Reese wore her hair in a pretty low knot with an extreme side part that basically hid her bangs with the rest of her layers. A few weeks before that, though, Reese sat with the oh-so handsome Matthew McConaughey discussing Sing while wearing her fringe wispy across her forehead.
Kat Graham
Side-swept bangs mimic the effect of shorter layers. In fact, that's kind of what they are when parted on the side. See Kat Graham for the chicest example.