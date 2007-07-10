Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Party Hairstyles
-
1. Mischa BartonTHE LOOK Full, curly side style
HOW-TO Before blow-drying, add a texturizer to wet hair. Use a round brush to create lift at the root, says stylist Tom Brophy. Use a large curling iron to curl small sections around the entire head. "Start with the iron at the middle of the hair shaft, wrap the hair around the iron instead of starting with the iron at the end and curling up," says Brophy. Tease at the crown and then pull the hair to the side and secure with pins and hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Instead of using one size iron, use different size curling irons to add dimension to this look," says Brophy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Babyliss Conair Curling Iron, $81; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Mischa's hair now!
-
2. Ziyi ZhangTHE LOOK Luscious curls
HOW-TO Stylist Rodney Cutler says to prep wet hair with a heat protectant spray and then create a side part. "Blow-dry the hair at the part with a flat brush to create shine at the roots," says Cutler. "Once the hair is dry, lightly spray it with hairspray before curling." He recommends a medium-barrel curling iron: in sections, curl the hair, starting at the ends and roll up to the root. "Release and run your hands through to finish the style," adds Cutler.
INSIDER TRICK "The low side part gives it that vintage twist while the waves really play up the glamorous undertone," says Cutler. "This look is perfect for anyone who wants to look young and modern with a classic feel."
BUY ONLINE NOW Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment spray, $21; at ulta.com.
Try on Ziyi's hair now!
-
3. America FerreraTHE LOOK Glam side ponytail
HOW-TO "Prep hair with a texturizer and anti-frizz heat protectant before blowing it dry with a round brush," says stylist Tom Brophy. "When dry, wrap the hair around the brush then let the hair cool down and unravel it. Part the hair with a diagonal side part, then secure into a low side pony tail. At the base of the ponytail, separate smaller sections and curl with curling iron. Finish with a spray gloss then a light hair spray to secure the style."
INSIDER TRICK "This works best on thick hair," adds Brophy. "For fine hair, more teasing is necessary to create lift and add longevity to the style, you may also add hair extensions to create length. For a narrow face, create the diagonal part further away from the center-this helps to make the face fuller."
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines MOMO anti-frizz heat protectant, $18; at folica.com.
Try on America's hair now!
-
4. Marisa TomeiTHE LOOK Wavy side style
HOW-TO Stylist Adir Abergel started with Fekkai mousse on the roots for body. Then he blew hair dry with a natural boar bristle brush. "With two-inch sections of hair, I wrapped it around the round brush and let it cool," says Abergel. "I repeated that around the entire head and then hand-tousled the hair. I lifted sections of hair and pinned it up, letting it twist organically and then secured with a hair clip." When he had created the look he wanted, he replaced the silver hair clips with brown bobby pins and set the look with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Using the hair clips is an easy way to get the shape first and then you can replace them with pins," says Abergel.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Full Volume mousse, $20; at skinstore.com.
Try on Marisa's hair now!
-
5. Sienna MillerTHE LOOK Halo braid
HOW-TO Pull hair back into a messy bun and secure with pins. Add a braided piece from the nape of the neck, and wrap around the entire head. Set the braid in place by sticking pins in the braid and connecting to the scalp.
INSIDER TRICK Measure your head to see the ideal length of braid to buy and always match you hair color as closely as possible.
BUY ONLINE NOW Braidies Thick Braided Headband, $10; amazon.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
6. Drew BarrymoreTHE LOOK Wild, voluminous style
HOW-TO On Barrymore’s dry hair, stylist Giannandrea used L’Oreal Professionnel Texture Expert Expansion, a body activating mousse and then set the hair in medium Velcro rollers. After removing the rollers, he teased the hair and finished with strong hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Skip this look if you’re not brave or have a wide face-it’ll only make your face look wider.
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Professionnel Texture Expert Expansion, $18; at sleekhair.com.
Try on Drew's hair now!
-
7. Miley CyrusTHE LOOK Wavy half-up style
HOW-TO Derek Smart, of Sally Hershberger L.A., says to start by applying a styling product to wet hair and then use a large round brush to blow-dry the hair smooth. “Divide your hair with a center part, then take a large curling iron and wrap the hair from mid-length to the ends around the barrel of the iron, curling all the hair in a downward motion,” says Smart. Pull a small section from each side of the head and bring together in the back and secure with a bobby pin or hair accessory.
INSIDER TRICK After you finish curling the whole head, let the hair cool down and then run your fingers through the curls to give the soft, separated waves.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sally Hershberger Style Primer, $12.50; at walgreens.com.
Try on Miley's hair now!
-
8. January JonesTHE LOOK Glamorous curls
HOW-TO Brandon Martinez, of Warren-Tricomi L.A., says to start with dry shampoo to add volume and grip to the hair. Then spray one-inch sections of hair with Redken 23 hairspray and use hot rollers to set your hair.
INSIDER TRICK “Use a bobby pin to tuck hair behind the left ear,” says Martinez.
Try on January's hair now!
-
9. Renee ZellwegerTHE LOOK Piled curls
HOW-TO Stylist Paul Labrecque created this look by putting his style foam on wet hair and then diffusing it. “I then used a medium-barrel iron to set the hair and then pinned the curls to the head,” Labrecque says. He finished with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK When pinning up the curls, pull the hair up high and hold with one hand while you use the other hand to randomly pin hair around the head.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Labrecque Color Style Fade Prevention Foam, $22; at paullabrecque.com.
Try on Renee's hair now!
-
10. Isla FisherTHE LOOK Low side bun
HOW-TO To start, “Make a side part and a part that goes across the head with a depth that reaches the top of your ear,” says Sally Hershberger L.A. stylist Derek Smart. Then blow-dry and when done, pull all the hair back from the top part. “Let your hair come just over the top of your ear and secure it in a low off-center bun.”
INSIDER TRICK “This style works best on medium-to-fine hair,” says Smart.
Try on Isla's hair now!
-
11. Elizabeth BanksTHE LOOK Soft curls with comb accessory
HOW-TO “Start by taking a side part in line with the arch of your brow,” says Derek Smart. “Then blow-dry your hair with a round brush. When done, put a few large Velcro rollers through the sides of the hair. Warm them up with the hair dryer then let them cool for a minute. Take the rollers out and brush your hair to soften the shape.”
INSIDER TRICK With a decorative hair comb, pull the hair back (holding the comb upside-down) and then flip it over to tightly grip into the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Forever 21 hair clip, $7.80; at forever21.com.
Try on Elizabeth's hair now!
-
12. Christina ApplegateTHE LOOK Classic French twist
HOW-TO Stylist Ken Paves aimed to give Applegate an effortlessly glam look. Use his steps to create it: spritz volumizing spray on wet hair and blow dry, using your hand to tousle the hair. Just before the hair is completely dry, finish by using a Spornette brush. Spritz on more volumizing spray, part hair and brush hair back and twist up from the nape. Secure with hair pins. Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Blow-drying with your fingers creates lift and texture, says Paves.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ken Paves Volumizing Spray, $24; at beauty.com.
Try on Christina's hair now!
-
13. Jessica AlbaTHE LOOK Small braid and side hair
HOW-TO Start with leave-in conditioner and volumizer on wet hair before blow-drying, which is what Robert Ramos did for this look. Use a large-barrel curling iron on sections around the whole head, holding the iron vertically for a few seconds in the hair to create soft curls throughout. Then French braid a section of hair from the part diagonally down toward the neck and secure with a bobby pin. Leave the rest of the hair loose and pulled to the front shoulder.
INSIDER TRICK If a French braid is too much of a challenge, you can also twist a section down the back, gathering hair as you go, to create the same effect.
BUY ONLINE NOW Robert Ramos spray leave-in, $25; robertramos.com.
Try on Jessica's hair now!
-
14. Jennifer LopezTHE LOOK Clipped-up curls
HOW-TO Start with mousse on damp hair, says Sebastian Professional stylist Thomas Dunkin. Blow-dry with a large round brush to create as much volume as possible. Once completely dry, use a medium-size curling iron to curl small sections and secure each one up in a curl with a pin. Allow hair to cool off; remove the pins and brush through vigorously. Finish with a de-frizzing gloss to remove static from the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Pulling the hair up on one side is a great way to display your earrings, says Dunkin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ion Anti-Frizz spray gloss, $8; sallybeauty.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
15. Selena GomezTHE LOOK Side ponytail
HOW-TO On dry hair, use a medium curling iron on large sections of hair, pinning each curl as you go, says stylist Thomas Dunkin. “Once the whole head is in pins, spritz with hairspray. Remove the pins and rake fingers through hair,” he says. Then pull up both sides above the ear and secure with a barrette. Then pull the hair loosely into a side ponytail and pull it over the shoulder.
INSIDER TRICK When blow-drying your hair, flip the head upside-down. “This will achieve both volume and a soft texture,” says Dunkin.
Try on Selena's hair now!
-
16. Kate WalshTHE LOOK Updo with long sweeping bang
HOW-TO Start by applying hair polish to wet hair, says stylist David Babaii. Blow-dry with a round brush until hair is completely dry, then create a side part and sweep the bang section behind your ear and secure with a bobby pin. Allow the rest of the bang pieces to fall out naturally. “Take the rest of the hair and secure into a messy ponytail,” says Babaii. “Clip strands up to the head with decorative pins or plain bobby pins.” Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK “You will need a long bang area to make this look work,” says Babaii.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
17. RihannaTHE LOOK Top-curled short ‘do
HOW-TO Apply volumizer to the roots and comb through the hair. Blow-dry hair with a medium-size round brush, says Sebastian Professional stylist Thomas Dunkin. When done, take a one-inch curling iron and roll sections back away from the face, holding the iron horizontally and gently pulling the iron down out of the curl. Secure with a coat of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK This look works best on hair like Rihanna’s, which is cut short with longer pieces on top.
Try on Rihanna's many styles now!
-
18. Penelope CruzTHE LOOK Voluminous Bombshell hair
HOW-TOThree elements will help get this kind of volume: a volumizer applied to wet hair; blow-drying the hair 75 percent of the way with your head upside down; and creating a zig-zag part once the hair is dry. Use a large round brush to blow-dry the hair when you flip it back up. Flip back over and apply hairspray, then create the haphazard parts in the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Don't have enough hair to pull this look off? Try extensions!
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk Daring Volume Spray-on Mousse, $3; drugstore.com.
Try on Penelope's hair now!
-
19. BeyonceTHE LOOK Half-up and sleek
HOW-TO “Set the front, top portion of the hair with large hot rollers for volume and then smooth the back with Phyto anti-frizz and a Mason Pearson brush,” says stylist Michael Murphy. “Smooth the look with a ceramic flat iron; then back-comb the front from ear to ear on the top part of the head. Secure the top section at the back with bobby pins.”
INSIDER TRICK “Make sure the flat iron isn’t too hot or it can damage the hair,” says Murphy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phytodefrisant Relaxing Balm, $26; bloomingdales.com.
Try on Beyonce's hair now!
-
20. Lauren ConradTHE LOOK Messy bun with little braids
HOW-TO "To achieve Lauren's look, I curled her entire head with a one-inch barrel curling iron, used Redken Outshine on her ends, then pulled the back section of her hair into a messy bun leaving out some side pieces," says Christine Symonds, celebrity stylist at Warren-Tricomi Los Angeles. "I then used bobby pins to randomly pin parts of the bun to create a loose messy texture. Then I took the side pieces we left out and braided some random pieces and incorporated them into the look by pinning them back into the messy bun." She set the look with a coat of Redken hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Keep this look romantic! "We left everything really loose and soft and made sure not to pull anything too tight," says Symonds.
Try on Lauren's hair now!
-
21. Malin AkermanTHE LOOK Sexy waves
HOW-TO Start with soft-hold mousse on damp hair, says Michael Murphy of New York’s EIJI Salon. Then twist and roll small sections of hair into pin curls and clip. “Don’t get too close the roots,” says Murphy. “You want body throughout the hair, not at the root.” Dry hair with a diffuser to speed up the process and then when dry, release the pin-curls and gently separate them with fingers.
INSIDER TRICK “This look works best for those with fine, longer locks because it easily adds volume and body for a very sexy, carefree look,” says Murphy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk mousse, $4.50; walgreens.com.
Try on Malin's hair now!
-
22. Emma StoneTHE LOOK Messy side bun with side-swept bangs
HOW-TO Stylist Mara Roszack got this look by curling small sections of dry hair using a one-inch curling iron and setting each curl with hairspray. Pull hair back, twisting it into a bun and securing it with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK Don't worry about perfection with this look. It looks less like a shellacked bridesmaid 'do when it's a little haphazard.
Try on Emma's hair now!
-
23. Kelly RipaTHE LOOK Curled updo
HOW-TO Start by curling dry hair with a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron, holding it vertically when you do the face-framing sections. Pull hair into a low ponytail and twist twice and secure with bobby pins, letting the top of the ponytail sit free. Pull the face-framing pieces down and lightly pull the fingers through to relax the curl a bit. Secure with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Don’t use the curling on the bangs; they should be blown-dry flat before you style the look.
Try on Kelly's hair now!
-
24. Laura PreponTHE LOOK Low French twist
HOW-TO "Start with our Hot Set Spray," says stylist Edward Tricomi. "It smoothes and protects the hair from heat." Then he recommends pulling hair back into your hands, leaving out pieces to frame the face, and twist hair into the head, securing with bobby pins as you go. Curl the face-framing pieces with a one-inch iron.
INSIDER TRICK "Making three large pin curls in the back will alow this 'do to be achieved very easily," says Tricomi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hot Set Spray, Warren-Tricomi, $17; ulta.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
25. Sophia BushTHE LOOK Curled and full
HOW-TO Set dry hair with large hot rollers. “Curl the hair in wide sections, rolling toward the face and under,” says stylist Michael Murphy. “After the rollers have cooled, brush the curls and use your fingers to help them fall into place.” Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK “This is a great way to ‘dress up’ medium-length hair for the holidays,” says Murphy.
Try on Sophia's hair now!
-
26. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Romantic loose updo with headband
HOW-TO Stylist Laurent D. says to prep hair with hairspray. Then curl sections of hair around the entire head with a 1 ½-inch curling iron. When done, back-comb a little around the crown to create volume and pull the hair back, twisting and pinning pieces up. Comb a few pieces down around the face before placing a headband or tiara in the hair.
INSIDER TRICK "To achieve this look, you need to have a day-old blow-dry because the hair will hold better," says Laurent D.
Try on party hair now!
-
27. Rachel BilsonTHE LOOK Pinned under faux bob
HOW-TO Apply a volumizer and blow-dry hair with a large round brush, giving curl to the ends. In one piece, take hair at the nape and fold it under to create a bob and secure with bobby pins. Finish with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "A deep side part will dress up this look," says stylist Michael St. Germain from John Freida in L.A.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Anti Dehydrating Volumizing Mousse, $22; dermstore.com.
Try on Rachel's hair now!
-
28. Diane KrugerTHE LOOK Sleek with pins
HOW-TO "Start by establishing the part of the hair," says stylist Laurent D. Then form a bun and secure it with a rubber band. "For some flare, place one or two bobby pins on the side," he says. Finish with hairspray and shine serum.
INSIDER TRICK "This look is easier to achieve with naturally-straight hair," says Laurent D.
BUY ONLINE NOW Silk Groom, Kiehl's, $16.50; neimanmarcus.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
29. Kelly RipaTHE LOOK Breezy side ponytail
HOW-TO Add a salt spray to dry hair-it encourages natural texture and add some volume, says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Gather hair in a side ponytail but don't pull it out of the second loop to create a sort of bun with the ends hanging out.
INSIDER TRICK "This look is easy on hair that hasn't been washed," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW Waves of Envy Sea Mist, Sunsilk, $4.50; walgreens.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
30. Heidi KlumTHE LOOK Upsweep with large bun
HOW-TO After washing your hair, apply a volumizing spray. Pull hair into a high ponytail and secure with a hair-colored elastic. Pull all hair together and begin winding around the ponytail and secure the entire bun with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK If you're getting this professionally done, ask your stylist ahead of time to have a hair piece that matches your color, says Xavier Cruz.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bain de Terre Rise n' Shine Volumizing Foam, $10; beautydepot.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
31. Katherine HeiglTHE LOOK Textured updo
HOW-TO "To achieve this style, it's important to start curly," says stylist Gary Howse. Curl sections of hair (or if you have naturally curly hair, leave it as is) and then pull the hair into a high bun and secure. Lightly push crown hair forward to give the height on top and secure with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "This style needs texture, which is why starting with curls is important," says Manuel.
Try on party hair now!
-
32. Miley Cyrus
THE LOOK Low ponytail
HOW-TO Apply a volumizing foam to wet, freshly-washed hair. Then part hair on the side and blow-dry section by section with a medium round brush, curling the ends of the hair. Apply a coat of hairspray to the entire head. Using the hand to mold the hair in a wave shape along the ear, pull hair into a ponytail and secure. Finish with another coat of spray.
INSIDER TRICK Tie a satin ribbon around the ponytail and leave it loose (not in a bow) for an extra touch.
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Texture Infinium Regular Hold Professional Hairspray, $17; amazon.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
33. Diane KrugerTHE LOOK Goddess style with headband
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair using a flat brush until it’s completely dry, says stylist Jamie Bakos. Using a large curling iron, section off small pieces of hair and curl each portion. Loosely twist hair away from the face and pull it towards the back of the head, pinning it down with bobby pins. Place hair band on the head.
INSIDER TRICK Allow some pieces to fall to create softness.
BUY ONLINE NOW Double Braided Headwrap; $10; urbanoutfitters.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
34. Sarah Michelle GellarTHE LOOK Updo with French braids
HOW-TO Apply mousse to wet hair and diffuse for texture, suggests stylist Jamie Bakos. Select where the hair part should be. Starting with one side first, French braid from the hairline, working towards the nape of the neck. Secure with bobby pins. Repeat the same for the other side. In the back of the head, take the ends of the braids and loosely pin them up.
INSIDER TRICK This style is not for older women.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Anti-Dehydrating Volumizing Mousse; $23 ; sephora.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
35. Amy AdamsTHE LOOK Sleek and to-the-side
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair straight and part hair, bringing it all over to one side. Then use a two-inch curling iron to roll the sections around the face away from the face. Finish with a smoothing fluid.
INSIDER TRICK "For long hair it is important to have layers to achieve this look," says stylist Gary Howse of the Gary Manuel salon in Seattle. "Concave long layers are best, which allows shorter layers in the top which makes it easier to curl."
BUY ONLINE NOW Light Elements Smoothing Fluid, Aveda, $23; aveda.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
36. Gwen StefaniTHE LOOK Retro curly updo with flower accessories
HOW-TO: Curl entire head with 1½-inch hot rollers. Spray a fine-tooth comb with hairspray and comb each side of the hair and gather as you would a ponytail (but don't secure). Twist hair up and pin, leaving out half the length of hair.
INSIDER TRICK Use flowers to cover and hide bobby pins.
BUY ONLINE NOW Revlon Ionic Professional 20-Roller Hairsetter, $22.99; ulta.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
37. Kate HudsonTHE LOOK Soft messy pinned-up curls
HOW-TO Stylist Mario Russo (of the eponymous Boston salon) recommends using a large-barrel curling iron to create the soft, subtle curls. Wrap sections of hair holding the iron vertically and wind wrist, and hold for five seconds. When entire head is curled, create a deep side part, then shake the curls loose and pin sections of hair around the head, creating an undone bun look. Pull out a few face-framing pieces and secure the entire head with a light-weight hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If you have a wide face, avoid a deep part and create one that's more centered.
BUY ONLINE NOW Perfect Heat Curling Iron, Revlon, $15; harmondiscount.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
38. Blake LivelyTHE LOOK Big soft curls
HOW-TO If you have wavy or curly hair, dry it straight. Part it, then use large hot rollers to curl the bottom half of the hair, rolling the curlers in towards the face. After letting rollers set for ten minutes, remove them and let hair sit for a minute. Then gently run your fingers through to break up the curls a bit.
INSIDER TRICK If you try this style, make sure the hair is cut in angles around your face, starting at the chin, so that curls don't come too far in over your face. Or, only curl the bottom half of the hair, like Blake.
Try on Blake's hair now!
-
39. Gwen StefaniTHE LOOK Groomed waves
HOW-TO Stylist Wendy Bond suggests using large hot rollers with a fabric cover. "Roll sections of hair in the curlers forward toward the face," says Bond. Let sit for 10 minutes. "Before brushing out, spray L'Anza Reflex spray and then brush out with a Mason-Pearson brush."
INSIDER TRICK Fabric rollers are gentler on the hair than traditional plastic ones.
BUY ONLINE NOW Reflex firm hold memory mist, L'Anza, $15; senseofbeauty.net.
Try on Gwen's hair now!
-
40. Kate WinsletTHE LOOK Soft updo
HOW-TO Get texture and shape by setting hair in large hot rollers for ten minutes. Gently brush curls out when cooled, and gather the hair into a ponytail (but don't secure it). Twist the hair into a bun or twist and secure with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK This style looks great with face-framing pieces; avoid it if you have a long blunt cut.
Try on party hair now!
-
41. Carrie UnderwoodTHE LOOK Half-up with cascading curls
HOW-TO Using a curling iron, curl one-inch sections around the entire head. After all the hair is curled, gently loosen the curls with your fingers. Tease the hair at the crown and secure pieces from the sides of the crown with a pretty clip, letting bangs or face-framing pieces fall out. Finish with a light coating of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Make sure the ends are smoothly clamped into the curling iron so you don't get split ends," says stylist Jerome Lordet..
Try on Carrie's hair now!
-
42. Eva MendesTHE LOOK Updo with bangs pinned back
HOW-TO Set dry hair in large hot rollers for ten minutes. Brush through the hair to soften the curls. Take a small section in the front of the head and twist, securing with a bobby-pin, two inches back from the hair line. Pull all the hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic. Wrap the ends into a bun and pin it to the head.
INSIDER TRICK "Lightly mist hair with a medium-hold spray before wrapping sections in hot rollers," says stylist Nelson Chan.
BUY ONLINE NOW Perfect Medium Spray, Kenra, $13; folica.com.
Try on Eva's hair now!
-
43. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Shiny long curls
HOW-TO Start by drying the bangs. "Always do your bangs first before the rest of the head," says stylist Guy Riggio of L.A.'s John Frieda Salon. Follow with a rough blow-dry on the rest of the head. When dry, use a large-barrel curling iron to wrap sections horizontally. Start just above the ear and wrap the curling iron under and hold for ten seconds. Tuck the hair behind the ear on the parted side, and finish with a coat of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK After you finish curling the hair, gently pick up each curl and shake it out a bit to give more fullness and separation.
Try on party hair now!
-
44. Kate MossTHE LOOK Bohemian updo
HOW-TO Start with a golf-ball size amount of light mousse and comb through hair. If you have naturally wavy hair, dry it with a diffuser. If you have straight hair, blowdry with your head upside down. Then curl random sections to give it some loose curls. Pull it up into a ponytail and secure it. Take curly pieces and pin them around the crown.
INSIDER TRICK Skip the shampoo. "Dirty hair holds much better for any updo or braid," says stylist Michael St. Germain of L.A.'s John Frieda Salon.
Try on party hair now!
-
45. Sienna MillerTHE LOOK Updo with straight face-framing pieces
HOW-TO The first steps are to add volumizing mousse, blow-dry, and tease the crown to create the volume. Make a two-inch center part, and leave the pieces on either side of the part down. With a fine-tooth comb, pull the rest of the hair back, twist it and secure with bobby pins, or an elastic if you do a ponytail or chignon. With the palm of your hand, push the hair up from the back to give extra height at the crown. Secure the whole head with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK To get the front pieces smooth, use a flat iron.
Try on Sienna's hair now!
-
46. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Classic French twist
HOW-TO If you start with freshly washed hair, stylist Michael St. Germain recommends adding volume spray before you blow-dry to add body. If hair is dirty, add a styling spray for extra texture. Then simply pull hair back just above the nape and twist upward and into itself, tucking the ends in at the top. Place pins in the twist to secure it.
INSIDER TRICK This style looks best with a side part and a panel slicked across the top, or bangs pulled to the side.
BUY ONLINE NOW Goldwell Trendline Natural Flexi Whip Flexible Mousse, $16; beautysak.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
47. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Pinned-under high ponytail
HOW-TO Use a bodifying product on wet hair, then blow it out with a round brush to get it straight with body, says stylist Michael St. Germain. With a flat boar bristle brush, pull the hair up into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic. With one hand, scoop the ends of the ponytail up and tuck it under itself and pin with two bobby pins criss-crossing each other. St. Germain recommends finishing with Davines spray.
INSIDER TRICK Always use coated elastics so they don't break your hair and avoid ones with metal closures as well.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines BIO_O Strong Hold Hair Spray, $25; folica.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
48. Jennifer ConnellyTHE LOOK Braided headband
HOW-TO Start by making a low braid that's slightly off-center from the nape. Then make a strong, tight braid and secure with a clear elastic. Wrap the braid up over the head like a headband and secure with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK If your hair isn't long enough to wrap all the way over the head, stylist Michael St. Germain suggests putting the hair in a low ponytail, then braiding it and wrapping it around the ponytail.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
49. Ali LarterTHE LOOK Off the face
HOW-TO Stylist Jenny Cho created this confident look by blow-drying the hair up and away from the face. Then she applied flexible hairspray and rolled sections backward (away from the face) in large Velcro rollers and let them set while Larter's makeup was done.
INSIDER TRICK By using flexible hairspray, you don't weigh down the hair and maintain the volume.
BUY ONLINE NOW Thermasilk Heat Activated Flexible Hold Hairspray, Non-Aerosol - 8.5 Oz, $4; amazon.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
50. Becki NewtonTHE LOOK Loose updo
HOW-TO Apply a light styling gel to damp hair and blow-dry with a medium round brush to create movement and curl at the ends. Tease hair at the crown and then run a Mason Pearson brush over the hair gently to smooth it out, says stylist Patrick Melville, of the eponymous N.Y.C. salon. Twist hair into a low knot or French twist and secure with bobby pins. Finish with hair spray.
INSIDER TRICK To get the pieces in front to stay in place at the sides, pin in place and hairspray. Let set for 10 minutes and remove pins.
BUY ONLINE NOW Peter Hantz Hydro Form Shielding Gel, $9; www.spiralhaircase.com.
Try on Becki's hair now!
-
51. Jennifer LopezTHE LOOK Curls pinned on top of the head
HOW-TO Curl hair using 1½-inch hot rollers. Flip head upside down and pull hair into a high ponytail at the crown and secure with an elastic. Then pin each curl to the head with a bobby pin and finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Choose rubber bands and bobby pins that match your hair color as closely as possible.
BUY ONLINE NOW im Medium ActiveHold Elastics, $4.99; studioim.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
52. Claire DanesTHE LOOK Half-up with volume
HOW-TO Apply a volumizing product to wet hair and blow dry with a medium-size round brush. Curl two-inch sections of hair into large Velcro rollers and let sit for five to ten minutes. Pull back a section of hair on the top and tease for added height, and secure with a barrette.
INSIDER TRICK When pulling back hair, take a section that extends from the outer corner of one eye to the outer corner of the other eye, says stylist Elvin Arvelo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk Weightless Volumizing Creme, $3.39; www.ulta.com.
Try on Claire's hair now!
-
53. Katherine HeiglTHE LOOK Big glamour curls
HOW-TO Apply gel to wet hair and blow-dry with a large brush to create body. Get the curls by using two-inch hot rollers and let set for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove rollers, create a side part and gently brush hair with a flat brush, and set with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Wrap hair vertically around rollers and roll just to the eye level, "so the top stays smooth," says stylist Elvin Arvelo of N.Y.C.'s Julien Farel Salon. "The front pieces should be pulled forward and wrapped around large rollers."
BUY ONLINE NOW Kiehl's Clean-Hold Styling Gel, $13.50; www.nordstrom.com.
Try on Katherine's hair now!
-
54. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Huge twist with
sleek top
HOW-TO Use a smoothing spray as well as a thickening spray on wet hair, then blow-dry with a large round brush. Part hair on the side, and make another part on top of the head to create two sections: one from the crown back and the front panel. Back-comb at the crown and gather hair into a ponytail (not secured, though), in the middle of the head. Twist upward into a French twist and secure with pins. Lightly push up on hair to re-emphasize the volume. Then pull the front panel to the side and secure with a long boby pin (or other decorative pin). Add plenty of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Spritz a fine-tooth comb with hairspray and gently smooth it over the panel and the beehive to tame it – but don't run the comb though the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines BIO_O Strong Hold Hair Spra, $24.95; folica.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
55. Lauren ConradTHE LOOK Long shiny waves with a front swoop
HOW-TO Apply styling cream to damp hair and blow-dry straight using a paddle brush until hair is completely dry, making sure to pull bangs taut to the side and blow-dry the roots so they lie flat. Part the front section and secure behind the ear. Using a large-barrel curling iron held vertically, wrap the ends of hair in two-inch sections around iron and hold for 15 seconds. Finish with flexible hairspray for light hold.
INSIDER TRICK To get the best volume on longer hair, stylist Joaquin Hortal recommends making sure the roots are completely dry before working on the ends.
BUY ONLINE NOW Simply Straight by Marc Anthony, $7; drugstore.com.
Try on Lauren's hair now!
-
56. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Tightly curled updo with diamond brooches
HOW-TO Dry hair with a diffuser to get tight curls. Gather hair gently at the middle of the head and twist upward, but don't tuck in the ends. Secure with pins and hairspray the entire head.
INSIDER TRICK: Use a ½-inch curling iron to finish any un-curled pieces.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Hot Tools Professional Marcel Curling Iron, $30; folica.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
57. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Giant hive with
skinny headband
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a medium round brush and twist the brush at the ends to curl hair. Flip the head over and add hairspray, shake the hair and add another coating. Flip up and tease the entire head of hair. From the middle of the head, gently twist, so as not to lose the airy volume, and secure with bobby pins. Carefully insert the handle of a comb in the nest and pull the hair to give it more rise. Slide on a
head band.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist River Lloyd says to curl the ends before creating an updo, "To prevent spiky pieces from sticking out."
BUY ONLINE NOW Wet Seal Solid Skinny Headband, $3; franceluxe.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
58. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Retro bun
HOW-TO Tease the entire top of the crown. Pull hair into a low chignon by pulling hair into a medium-to-low ponytail and twisting, then roll it around itself and secure with pins. Use a round brush to twirl the face-framing pieces and spray the entire thing with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Invest in a good teasing brush," says stylist Eva Scrivo. "That's the best to smooth and lift."
Try on Scarlett's hair now!
-
59. Teri HatcherTHE LOOK Voluminous curls
HOW-TO Spray wet hair with volumizer and blow-dry using a one-inch round brush. With a curling iron, curl the hair in random directions. Apply hairspray to keep curl intact.
INSIDER TRICK Use two different sizes of curling irons to get a variety of curl sizes.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kiehl's Stylist Series Super Thick Volumizer, $18.99; kiehls.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
60. Tyra BanksTHE LOOK Super-voluminous curls
HOW-TO Use 1½-inch hot rollers on small sections of hair to get Tyra's full curls. Leave in for 20 minutes, then remove rollers. Turn head upside down and apply a coat of hairspray. Flip head up and finish with another coat of spray.
INSIDER TRICK From shampoo to styling products, use ones that are specifically for volumizing.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ojon Conditioning Volumizing Foam, $22; nordstrom.com
Try on party hair now!
-
61. Marcia CrossTHE LOOK Veronica Lake curls
HOW-TO For romantic ringlets with staying power, stylist Francky L'Official suggests applying a quarter-size amount of medium-hold gel and distributing it through damp hair. Blow-dry until hair is 75 percent dry. Section off in small pieces and set hair in one-inch steam curlers, rolling from the ends of the hair to the scalp. Spritz with a medium hold hair spray and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove curlers and use fingers to manipulate curls to achieve your desired look.
INSIDER TRICK Spritz each curler with hairspray before putting in hair for extra hold.
BUY ONLINE NOW ARTec TextureLine Hold Texture Spray, $10.49; sleekhair.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
62. Milla JovovichTHE LOOK Curly side ponytail with flower accent
HOW-TO Curl hair with a one-inch curling iron, then sweep hair into a side ponytail just above the ear and secure with an elastic. If pieces of hair fall in the back, pin them to
the head.
INSIDER TRICK If you want to add a fresh flower like Milla, but live in a humid place that will cause it to wilt, opt for a pretty fake one instead.
BUY ONLINE NOW Clip On Flowers Cymbidium Orchid Hair Clip, $5; cliponflowers.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
63. Penélope CruzTHE LOOK Tiered loose curls
HOW-TO Before blow-drying, add volumizing mousse to the roots, especially at the crown. Make a two-inch center part. Curl hair with a two-inch iron, rolling hair just to the ear and gently releasing the iron. Lightly fluff hair with your fingers. Pull hair from above the ear, not gathering hair as you go and secure with a small elastic or pretty clip or barrette. Do the same thing at the nape: pull a section from each side and secure with the same type of holder as above.
INSIDER TRICK A crooked part that only goes back a few inches looks fresh and modern.
BUY ONLINE NOW Herbal Essences Bodifying Foam, $3.47; medshopexpress.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
64. Penélope CruzTHE LOOK Curly side twist with long swooping bangs
HOW-TO Spritz a thickening spray to roots of wet hair and blow-dry, using a large round brush. Curl hair with an iron. Gently gather hair and twist from one side to the other and secure just behind the ear with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK Start by blow-drying the bangs with the round brush, slightly twisting it down and to the side.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ojon Hydrating Thickening Spray, $30; ulta.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
65. Rachel McAdamsTHE LOOK Bouffant
HOW-TO Add volumizing mousse to wet hair and blow-dry 75 percent of the way with your head turned upside down. Flip head up and finish drying with a medium round brush. Tease the entire crown area and hold with hairspray. Add a fabric headband.
INSIDER TRICK If headbands pinch behind your ears, go for a scarf or ribbon that you tie underneath the hair. Keep it in place with bobby pins just below the ears.
BUY ONLINE NOW Xhiliration Floral Cut-Out Headband, $7.99; target.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
66. Lindsay LohanTHE LOOK Sideswept
wavy ponytail
HOW TO Using a two-inch curling iron, curl small sections around the entire head. Sweep hair into a low side ponytail that falls in front of the shoulder and secure with a rubber band. Prolong the curls' shape
with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Cover the rubber band with a section of hair wrapped around and secured with a pin underneath the ponytail so it's not visible.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Mitchell Super Clean Hairspray, $9.99; sleekhair.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
67. Gwyneth PaltrowTHE LOOK Messy chignon with face-framing pieces
HOW-TO Part hair slightly off-center. Curl small sections of hair with a large-barrel iron. Twist hair into a low bun, letting pieces fall out, and secure with a rubber band. Gently pull out face-framing pieces and add a rhinestone hairclip (or other accessory) next to the bun.
INSIDER TRICK Tight tendrils around the face are reminiscent of a 1980's prom 'do-loose waves are much more attractive.
BUY ONLINE NOW Pearl and Crystal Barrette, $10.50; claires.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
68. Hilary SwankTHE LOOK Pin-up curls with
flower clip
HOW-TO Dry hair 75 percent of the way. Create a deep side part and finish drying with a two-inch round brush. Holding a curling iron vertically, curl the entire head, just up to the ear, not up to the top of the head. Apply a light-hold spray and clip a small amount of hair at the temple.
Try on party hair now!
-
69. Jessica BielTHE LOOK Twist with layered face-framing pieces
HOW-TO Spray texturizer onto hair and then twist hair into a loose knot and secure with several bobby pins. Let face-framing pieces fall naturally from the updo.
INSIDER TRICK "Use as little product and pins as possible to make it look natural," says stylist River Lloyd.
BUY ONLINE NOW Alterna Hemp Seed Shine & Texturizing Catalyst, $22.95; folica.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
70. Kate WinsletTHE LOOK Tousled curls
HOW-TO Apply mousse to damp hair and blow-dry with a medium-round brush. Wrap small sections of hair around a 1½-inch curling iron and hold for 15 seconds. Gently remove and spritz curl with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Francky L'Official says to wrap hair around the curling iron starting at the base of the scalp. "If you start at the end of the hair, you'll have ringlets rather than waves."
BUY ONLINE NOW Conair Satin Finish 1½-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron, $19.81; conair-beauty-products.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
71. Eva MendesTHE LOOK High ponytail with sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with your head upside down. While head is still flipped, pull hair up into a high ponytail-don't pull too tightly from the front-and secure with a rubber band. If you have bangs, pull them out of the ponytail. This look works with or without bangs, however.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Kevin Mancuso recommends the Velecta Paramount TGR 4000 hair dryer because it cuts drying time in half.
BUY ONLINE NOW Velecta Paramount TGR 4000, $209.95; beautystorepro.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
72. Emmy RossumTHE LOOK Curly side ponytail
HOW-TO Curl hair with a 1½-inch iron. Pull hair into a low ponytail, but don't secure it with a holder. Twist the ponytail as you bring it around to the side and then secure with a ponytail holder once it's to the side. Pin stray hairs in the back to
the scalp.
INSIDER TRICK Let pieces fall on the other side of the face to add balance.
BUY ONLINE NOW Goody Stay Put Ponytail Holders, $4; walgreens.com
Try on party hair now!
-
73. Catherine Zeta-JonesTHE LOOK Pinned Pin-up retro curls
HOW-TO With dry straight hair, create a deep side part. It's easiest to split hair into three sections: the front on each side of the part, and the back. For the two side sections, roll hair in a curling iron, starting from the part and repeating to the height of the ear. While still in the curled position, gently pull out the iron, keeping the curl intact and clip it to the head. Curl the rest of the hair below the ear and let the curls fall when done. Unclip the upper-half curls and spray the entire head with strong-hold spray.
INSIDER TRICK The clips will add the wave crease in the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Karina Clips, $3; ulta.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
74. Eva Longoria ParkerTHE LOOK Slicked hair with
root volume
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a two-inch medium-barrel round brush, so the ends have a nice curl. Create a deep side part. Tease crown hair and lightly smooth over with a brush. Put shine spray directly onto a comb and smooth over the top panel. Finish an all-over coat of holding shine spray.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Bespoke Labs Ceramic Brush, $24; nordstrom.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
75. Brittany MurphyTHE LOOK Half-up with waves
HOW-TO Start by curling dry hair with an iron. This style has a lot of volume on top, which you can achieve by teasing the hair at the crown. Pull small sections from the temple back and secure with a clip. This look works with or without bangs. Apply hairspray to the crown area.
INSIDER TRICK "Invest in a good teasing brush," says stylist Eva Scrivo. "That's the best tool to smooth and lift."
Try on party hair now!
-
76. Eva Longoria ParkerTHE LOOK Curly updo
HOW-TO Blow-dry and with a one-inch iron, curl the entire head of hair in one-inch sections. To do the back, pull hair into a low ponytail and twist up until all the air is up. Secure with bobby pins and leave curled ends out. Mist hairpsray over the head.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Eva Scrivo says it's best to start with washed, smooth hair, not messy when doing updos.
BUY ONLINE NOW Barbar Titanium Ionic Curling Iron, $130; webbeautystore.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
77. Angelina JolieTHE LOOK Updo with face-
framing pieces
HOW-TO Add volume with thickening spray and blow-dry. Use a large-barrel curling iron to curl the hair, then loosen curls by running your fingers through your hair. Split the hair into haphazard sections and twist them lightly and pin them up with bobby pins. Repeat with each section, pinning them at the same mid-head area. Lightly pull out face-framing pieces. Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If you have thin hair, try teasing it first to give extra texture and staying power.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Thickening Spray, $27; fredsegalbeauty.com
Try on party hair now!
-
78. Charlize TheronTHE LOOK Soft pinned-up waves
HOW-TO This looks intricate but is quite simple to replicate: curl small sections of hair with a two-inch (or larger) iron, and pin these pieces at the hairline with bobby pins. It's okay if face-framing pieces fall out, just make sure they have a wave to them as well.
INSIDER TRICK This style works well on thin shoulder-length hair, but can be adapted to bobbed hair, just don't pin the curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW Scunci Classic Pins, $1.29; walgreens.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
79. Kate BosworthTHE LOOK 40s-inspired pinned-up curls
HOW-TO Add shine spray to wet hair and blow-dry using a medim-size round brush until 75 percent dry. Create a part that lines up with the outside of the eye and finish drying on a cold setting (to maximize shine). For the hair around the face, use a two-inch curling iron. Roll curls and gently remove iron while keeping the curl intact and secure it to the head with a bobby pin. For the back of the hair, curl holding the iron horizontal to the head, going just up to the hairline, and in to the head with a bobby pin. The back section can be done in two to three sections. Finish with a heavy shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK: After you finish curling the front area, put a clip into the hair above the eye on the side with more hair to get the rounded wave.
BUY ONLINE NOW Jonathan Product IB Shield Humidity Lock-Out Shine Spray, $32; beautysak.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
80. Eva MendesTHE LOOK Ponytail with face-framing pieces
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair straight with a three-inch round brush. Back-comb the entire head. Pull hair ina mid-to-high ponytail and secure with a rubber band. Spritz spray gel onto hands and run through face-framing pieces.
INSIDER TRICK Before pulling hair into the ponytail, use a comb to make a one-inch center part and pull the face-framing layers out.
BUY ONLINE NOW Wella Liquid Hair Brilliant Spray Gel, $11; amazon.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
81. Lauren ConradTHE LOOK Long extensions
HOW-TO If you have very long hair, you can achieve this look by blow-drying hair straight and using a flat iron, says stylist Neil Weisberg. However, to get the added length, ask your stylist for extensions.
INSIDER TRICK “This look will be best if you do a good blow dry in the beginning versus just flat ironing,” says Weisberg. “Focus on getting the hair nice and straight when you blow dry.”
Try on party hair now!
