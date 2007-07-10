THE LOOK Wavy side style

HOW-TO Stylist Adir Abergel started with Fekkai mousse on the roots for body. Then he blew hair dry with a natural boar bristle brush. "With two-inch sections of hair, I wrapped it around the round brush and let it cool," says Abergel. "I repeated that around the entire head and then hand-tousled the hair. I lifted sections of hair and pinned it up, letting it twist organically and then secured with a hair clip." When he had created the look he wanted, he replaced the silver hair clips with brown bobby pins and set the look with hairspray.

INSIDER TRICK "Using the hair clips is an easy way to get the shape first and then you can replace them with pins," says Abergel.

BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Full Volume mousse, $20; at skinstore.com.



Try on Marisa's hair now!