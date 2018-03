THE LOOK 40s-inspired pinned-up curlsHOW-TO Add shine spray to wet hair and blow-dry using a medim-size round brush until 75 percent dry. Create a part that lines up with the outside of the eye and finish drying on a cold setting (to maximize shine). For the hair around the face, use a two-inch curling iron. Roll curls and gently remove iron while keeping the curl intact and secure it to the head with a bobby pin. For the back of the hair, curl holding the iron horizontal to the head, going just up to the hairline, and in to the head with a bobby pin. The back section can be done in two to three sections. Finish with a heavy shine spray.INSIDER TRICK: After you finish curling the front area, put a clip into the hair above the eye on the side with more hair to get the rounded wave.BUY ONLINE NOW Jonathan Product IB Shield Humidity Lock-Out Shine Spray, $32; beautysak.com Try on Kate's hair now!