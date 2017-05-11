Olivia Wilde Drastically Changed the Color of Her Bob

May 11, 2017

Olivia Wilde’s “blonde life” is officially over. Well, for now. The actress, who dyed her chin-length bob honey blonde about three months ago, just debuted a drastically darker hair color on Instagram.

While the lighting of the pic isn’t ideal for deciphering the exact shade, it looks like Wilde went for an extremely dark chocolatey brunette hue from roots to ends.

"Dark times call for dark hair. #1984play," she captioned the pic, which was taken inside a car. From that mention, it seems like the hair color switch was for her much-anticipated role in the upcoming Broadway play, 1984

Wilde isn't the only celebrity who made a big beauty move for an upcoming project recently. If you recall, Cara Delevingne made an even more shocking change when she completely shaved her head

Here's hoping that Wilde gives us a few more pics to like on IG soon. 

