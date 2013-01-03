Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Olivia Palermo
1. Olivia Palermo - 20072007: A sleek topknot for an Operation Smile benefit gala.
2. Olivia Palermo - 20082008: Palermo sported ultra-long locks for a screening of Smart People.
3. Olivia Palermo - 20092009: Doll-like ringlets at the Diane von Furstenberg fashion show.
4. Olivia Palermo - 20092009: Palermo wore her hair pulled back into a low bun for the CFDA Fashion Awards.
5. Olivia Palermo - 20092009: She went with a center part and a loose, low ponytail for a book launch.
6. Olivia Palermo - 20102010: Palermo debuted a shoulder-length bob at the Topshop Unique fashion show.
7. Olivia Palermo - 20112011: At the British Fashion Awards, Palermo showcased her signature makeup look-full lashes, rosy cheeks and subtle lip color.
8. Olivia Palermo - 20122012: High-shine waves at the Intimissimi fashion show.
