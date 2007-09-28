Who knew self-tanners could be such effective multitaskers? Packed with an SPF of 15 and the potent antioxidant blue ginger, Chanel's new Healthy Glow is the standout in a new category: antiaging self-tanners. In addition to giving skin the perfect sun-kissed glow, "it’s really hydrating and smells like luxury skin care," says makeup artist Charlie Green, who tested the low-dose formula for us. Another great multitasker? St. Tropes Everyday, a low-dose version of the brand’s original formula. Loaded with body-toning creatine, this nonsticky, fresh-smelling lotion makes skin look more taut-and tan.