Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
October 2007
1. Side EffectsNext time you need to quickly summon your inner glamazon, take a cue from Jamie-Lynn Sigler's stylist: "I told Jamie, 'When you hit the red carpet, tuck you hair behind one ear and push it to the side,'" David Gardner says.
2. Side EffectsThis way, you strike the perfect balance between up and down.
3. beauty buzz october 2007"It's sexy to show off the neck and shoulders," says Gardner.
4. beauty buzz october 2007"But you still have some hiar near the face—which is always more flattering," he adds.
5. Curl FriendImagine the benefits of a curling iron combined with a hairspray-then imagine it was made for your lashes. MAC Plush Lush and Lancôme Courbe Virtuôse deliver on this fantasy with mascaras that truly curl lashes and hold them in place. "The Lancôme one doubles the effect of the lash curler," says makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen. "The curved brush helps lift the lash roots, and the formula is so light, it doesn’t weigh lashes down."
6. Trend: Luxury in Low DosesWho knew self-tanners could be such effective multitaskers? Packed with an SPF of 15 and the potent antioxidant blue ginger, Chanel's new Healthy Glow is the standout in a new category: antiaging self-tanners. In addition to giving skin the perfect sun-kissed glow, "it’s really hydrating and smells like luxury skin care," says makeup artist Charlie Green, who tested the low-dose formula for us. Another great multitasker? St. Tropes Everyday, a low-dose version of the brand’s original formula. Loaded with body-toning creatine, this nonsticky, fresh-smelling lotion makes skin look more taut-and tan.
