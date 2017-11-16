Daily Beauty Buzz: Nina Dobrev’s Wavy Bob

When Nina Dobrev decided to go for the bob, she went there in the most drastic way possible. She chopped her hair into a chin-length ultra-blunt bob and debuted the new look in a super sleek style that could rival anything you've seen Kim Kardashian West wearing on the red carpet. But this cut is as versatile as they come, and Dobrev’s latest hairstyle proves the point.

Instead of reaching for the flat iron, Dobrev added texture, movement, and body to her hair for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Globes.

Parting her hair in the center, celebrity stylist Riawna Capri (a pro who’s made this look one of her signature offerings), added loose, undone waves, giving the bob a piece-y, messy vibe.

We don't have the exact breakdown on Capri's tutorial, but we'd suggest blowing out your hair, adding in loose waves with a wand, and amping up the texture with a texturizing product like L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.Art Perfect Texture ($26; ulta.com).

#NinaDobrev, Last Night, @InstyleMagazine. #BluntTexture by #MeReeCapri #MakeUp by @AdamBreuchaud #GlamFam back again.👩‍👧‍👦 A post shared by Riawna Capri | Hairstylist (@riawna) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:48am PST

You can see from the Capri’s Instagram picture that Dobrev’s bangs get longer towards her ears, perfectly fading into her haircut without a harsh line of demarcation. As for her makeup, Dobrev went for an understated, classic look, consisting of a smoky eye, blush, and a barely-there lip color.