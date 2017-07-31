Daily Beauty Buzz: Nicole Kidman's High Ponytail

All hail the high ponytail: from the gym to a quick-and-easy date-night style, we can't think of a situation where a pony doesn't work. The latest version of the updo that caught our eyes is the pretty, romantic pony that Nicole Kidman wore to a TV press conference in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

The actress's pony isn't that different from when you throw your hair up into a simple style, it's the extra details that make it look special. After sweeping Kidman's hair up into a high pony, the star's stylist gently teased her hair at the crown to add volume. For even more body, blast your roots with some dry shampoo before pulling it up. Kidman's side-swept bangs and a few face-framing layers were left out of the tail to bring added softness to the look.

Long feathery lashes and a swipe of rose-colored lipstick rounded out the ethereal vibe of Kidman's hair and makeup, which she paired with a salmon-toned Rochas dress.

Consider Kidman's beauty look and dress a combo that's guaranteed to land you a second date.