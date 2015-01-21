Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
New Hair 2015: See Celebrity Hair Makeovers
-
1. Ashley Benson
Benson gave her hair a pretty little makeover. After switching up her light brown strands for a sunny blonde hue, the Pretty Little Liars star looks more like her onscreen alter ego, Hanna Marin, IRL than ever before.
-
2. Princess Sofia
Just a few weeks after Kate Middleton debuted her new haircut, Princess Sofia of Sweden showed off a similar shoulder-grazing look.
-
3. Alyssa Milano
Just before the holidays, Milano revisited her Charmed-era pixie crop.
-
4. Lauren Conrad
We almost didn't recognize Lauren Conrad without her signature blonde tone, but her new rich auburn shade suits her just as well.
-
5. Britney Spears
Spears transformed her bob into long layers with the use of well placed extensions.
-
6. Lily Collins
Collins grew her short crop out for the better part of the year, and eventually added extensions just before the holidays.
-
7. Selena Gomez
Gomez has been candid about her use of extensions in the past, but in December, she took them out to reveal a long bob that hit just below her collarbone.
-
8. Lauren Cohan
The star—a.k.a. Maggie from The Walking Dead—chopped her hair into a short pixie cut in December.
-
9. Adele
For a performance on Britain's The X Factor, the songstress debuted a piecey new bob that featured flattering, face-framing layers.
-
10. Emma Watson
Watson returned to short strands by cutting her long brunette tresses into an edgy bob.
-
11. Tyra Banks
The supermodel celebrated her birthday in December with a set of rose-tinted highlights.
-
12. Channing Tatum
While on vacation in December, Tatum blessed us with a gorgeous selfie, and we couldn't help but notice the golden tint his strands had taken on.
-
13. Alessandra Ambrosio
At the end of November, the Victoria's Secret model chopped her mile-long layers into a collarbone-skimming lob.
-
14. Naomi Campbell
The supermodel gave her signature bangs a major update with a shaggy new cut for the 2015 British Fashion Awards.
-
15. Rose McGowan
In mid-November, Rose McGowan completely shaved her pixie cut, declaring on Instagram, "No hair, don't care. Honestly, it feels liberating."
-
16. Joe Jonas
For his first dye job ever, the middle Jonas brother got an electric blue streak in his hair.
-
17. Katy Perry
In November, the star cut her ombre waves into a graphic long bob.
-
18. Emma Roberts
Roberts may have stolen our hearts as the ultimate mean girl on the hilariously addictive Scream Queens, but now that the first season has wrapped up, she's letting her edgier side shine through with a completely unexpected haircut.
-
19. Olivia Culpo
The former Miss Universe, USA winner decided to trade in her her textured lob for a chin-grazing edgy bob.
-
20. Miranda Lambert
At the 2015 CMA Awards, Miranda Lambert added pastel pink tips to her trademark flaxen hue.
-
21. Lorde
The "Royals" singer kicked off November by cutting her lengthy curls into a shorter style that hit just below the collarbone.
-
22. Khloé Kardashian
Beloved Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin debuted the reality star's fresh new lob on Instagram.
-
23. Kendall Jenner
In late October, Kendall took to Instagram to show off her pastel pink 'do, which featured dark roots and shorter layers.
-
24. Rumer Willis
The Dancing With The Stars winner sported a strawberry blonde hue to promote her latest role as Roxie Hart in the Broadway Musical Chicago.
-
25. Ariana Grande
In October, the singer revealed platinum blonde hair on the cover of her upcoming single "Focus."
-
26. Miley Cyrus
The singer recently debuted her long dark strands that have replaced her signature blonde pixie.
-
27. Paris-Michael Jackson
The 17-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson recently swapped her dirty blonde strands for a bright red hue with dark black roots.
-
28. Jennifer Lawrence
The actress debuted platinum blonde hair, pulled back into a side-parted updo, on the Atlanta set of her new movie, Passengers.
-
29. Leonardo DiCaprio
Just a week after shaving his beard, Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off the fall season by chopping the long layers that once formed his man bun into a much shorter style.
-
30. Kylie Jenner
No stranger to spontaneous hair changes, Jenner tried out a mint green shade during Fashion Week in September.
-
31. Sandra Bullock
At TIFF in September, Sandra Bullock debuted a set of wispy, brow-skimming bangs.
-
32. Gwen Stefani
The Grammy winner, who dyed her tips black back in July, added a bright purple layer to her choppy strands creating a bold striped effect.
-
33. Sienna Miller
The actress recently traded in her blonde locks to become a fiery redhead for fall.
-
34. Victoria Beckham
In advance of New York Fashion Week in September, Victoria Beckham added a set of wispy bangs to her layers.
-
35. Dakota Johnson
The Fifty Shades of Grey star debuted golden blonde highlights at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.
-
36. Beyonce
On her birthday—better known as #BeyDay—Beyonce blessed us by revealing her new side-swept bangs, which hit just below the brow.
-
37. Lupita Nyong'o
The actress kicked off September by switching her short curls for lengthy braids.
-
38. Ali Larter
The actress has dyed her blonde strands red in honor of her ongoing role of Claire Redfield in the final Resident Evil film.
-
39. Kylie Jenner
After months of wearing wigs and avoiding dye jobs in order to nurse her hair back to health, Jenner took the plunge and went from brunette to "ashy dirty blonde."
-
40. Rebel Wilson
Wilson added extensions featuring a hot pink dip-dyed effect at the MTV VMAs in August.
-
41. Miley Cyrus
Cyrus experimented with faux dreads in technicolor tones in late August.
-
42. Rita Ora
Always one to play with the latest hair color trends, Rita Ora gave her pale platinum layers a pink and purple ombre effect.
-
43. Jennifer Hudson
The "Trouble" singer took her pixie to the next level, and went even shorter with a bold statement making cut.
-
44. Zayn Malik
Since leaving One Direction a few months ago, Zayn has been especially experimental with his hair color, veering from platinum blonde to neon green. After returning to his roots for a hot minute, the star debuted a steely grey look in August.
-
45. Katherine Heigl
The actress dyed her golden-butter locks a platinum blonde for her upcoming movie role.
-
46. Katie Holmes
After letting her lob grow out for over a year, Holmes was spotted with a shoulder-length crop with wavy texture.
-
47. Katy Perry
The singer dyed the tips of her jet-black hair to a golden brown, making her the newest member of the "bronde squad."
-
48. Elisabeth Moss
The star went from pale platinum to a bold auburn for her role in the upcoming film The Free World.
-
49. Kim Kardashian
True to form, Kim Kardashian documented every step of her trim in selfie form.
-
50. Cara Delevingne
We're not sure if it's the real deal or not, but we're loving Cara Delevigne's petal pink tone either way.
-
51. Georgia May Jagger
At the end of July, Georgia May Jagger gave her blonde strands a Rainbow Brite finish.
-
52. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber channeled his inner Backstreet Boy at the end of July with a center-parted 'do that mirrored Nick Carter's '90s-era coiff.
-
53. Taraji P. Henson
A few weeks after going for a daring ombre effect, Taraji P. Henson debuted a beautiful blonde hue—while serving some serious Beyoncè vibes, at that.
-
54. Adam Levine
In mid-July, the Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram to debut a shaved head.
-
55. Kelly Ripa
Her pink and blue hues had a good run, but in mid-July, Kelly Ripa lightened up to a pastel opal tone.
-
56. Lily Collins
Collins added extensions to her short pixie in July.
-
57. Amanda Seyfried New Hair
-
58. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez revealed a new chin-length crop in July.
-
59. Rumer Willis
Willis chopped her lengthy layers into a short pixie cut in July.
-
60. Ginnifer Goodwin
Just in time for Comic-Con in July, Ginnifer Goodwin took her pixie cut to a trendy silver tone, which gave off some serious superhero vibes.
-
61. Lily James
James attended San Diego Comic-Con in July with a new, chin-length crop, which she also gave a deep brunette tint.
-
62. Kylie Jenner
Just before an event for her hair extension line, Kylie Jenner revisited her blue strands, this time with an all-over pastel tone paired with dark roots.
-
63. Kelly Ripa
Ripa kicked off July by taking her hot pink hair to a vivid blue tone.
-
64. Nicole Richie
Ending her rainbow streak—at least for now—Nicole Richie took her pink pixie to a light blonde shade in July.
-
65. Naomi Watts
In July, Naomi Watts gave her strands an updated golden tone.
-
66. Taraji P. Henson
Henson ended June by debuting a bold purple ombre style, which featured a flawless graduation in color from rich violet to a grey-toned lavender.
-
67. Taryn Manning
A far cry from the brunette she sports as Pennsatucky on Orange Is the New Black, Taryn Manning took her ombre lob to a platinum hue and shorter length at the end of June.
-
68. Zendaya
Never one to shy away from a dramatic hair change before a big event, Zendaya debuted a pixie on the BET Awards red carpet at the end of June.
-
69. Zayn Malik
Zayn has been especially adventurous with his hair ever since leaving One Direction, and not long after trying out a green tint, he went for an icy white hue.
-
70. Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa started thinking pink in June, when she revealed a vivid, My Little Pony-esque hue on Instagram.
-
71. Bella Thorne
At the end of May, the actress swapped her trademark auburn hue for a blonde tone for her role in an upcoming project.
-
72. Zoe Kravitz
The queen of cool joined the bob trend at the end of May to reprise her role as Christina in the upcoming Divergent sequel, Allegiant.
-
73. Jennifer Lawrence
Just before the Met Gala in May, Jennifer Lawrence added extensions to her chin-length bob.
-
74. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez kicked off May with a brand new lob.
-
75. Hilary Duff
A month after debuting aqua strands, Hilary Duff is thinking pink---and purple!---with her latest day-glo look.
-
76. Zayn Malik
At his first red carpet since leaving One Direction, Malik attended the 2015 Asian Awards in London with a brand new buzz cut.
-
77. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough joined the pastel hair club by dyeing her locks a lovely pink hue.
-
78. Sarah Hyland
Can't stop, won't stop! A week after trading her extensions for a long bob, Sarah Hyland went even shorter.
-
79. Tyra Banks
We've seen some dramatic hair makeovers on America's Next Top Model, but the pixie Tyra Banks revealed off-screen in March just might top the list of our most-memorable changes!
-
80. Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel took a step closer to embodying her Frozen character, Elsa, with a dramatic blonde makeover in March.
-
81. Hilary Duff
Here's one unexpected way to rework the pastel trend for spring! In mid-March, Hilary Duff swapped her trademark blonde hue for a pale turquoise color on a grey base.
-
82. Sarah Hyland
"It's lob time!" Hyland said about the new ’do she debuted in March after having her extensions taken out.
-
83. Renee Zellweger
Zellweger revealed a new set of bangs in March, which hit just below the brow.
-
84. Vanessa Hudgens
In March, Hudgens chopped her long layers into a chin-length bob.
-
85. Kim Kardashian
The star debuted an ice-blonde hair color at Paris Fashion Week's Givenchy show.
-
86. Kim Kardashian
In March, the star kicked off Paris Fashion Week by debuting a platinum blonde bob.
-
87. Jared Leto
Mere moments after Kim Kardashian debuted a platinum bob at Balmain's Paris Fashion Week show, Jared Leto rolled up to the same event in a very similar 'do.
-
88. Pamela Anderson
In a dramatic change from her trademark Baywatch layers, the actress cut her hair into a chin-length bob with side-swept bangs in March.
-
89. Jared Leto
So long man bun! The actor chopped off his signature silky locks and shaved his beard for his role as the Joker in the upcoming Suicide Squad.
-
90. Lily Collins
In late February, the star took her chin-length bob to a choppy pixie, which featured long, sweeping bangs.
-
91. Margot Robbie
At the Oscars in late February, Robbie debuted a shoulder-skimming lob.
-
92. Katy Perry
Perry walked the Grammys red carpet in February in a pastel purple tone.
-
93. Nicole Kidman
The actress kicked off February by jumping onto the lob trend.
-
94. Brooklyn Decker
The model cut her mile-long layers into a bob in late January.
-
95. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez added a set of fringe-like layers in January, which styled into a center part.
-
96. Nicole Richie
The latest color in Nicole Richie's ROYGBIV lineup? Turquoise! In mid-January, the star was spotted on the set of a photo shoot with an aquamarine bob, which she paired with blunt bangs.
-
97. Lena Dunham
A few days before the Golden Globes in January, Lena Dunham went back to her brunette roots.
-
98. Rachel McAdams
McAdams cut her collarbone-skimming style into a short bob, complemented by ombre highlights.
