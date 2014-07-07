Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
New Hair 2014: See Celebrity Hair Makeovers!
1. Nicole RichieAfter posting an Instagram edited to look like she had purple hair in late February, Nicole Richie was inspired to make the change permanent in March. We can't decide what we like more: The bold color, or the fact that Richie's look mirrors the shade of her latest fragrance, NO Rules.
2. Rosario DawsonDawson cut her long strands into a chin-length bob in mid-December.
3. Zosia MametTrue to her unconventional sense of style, Zosia Mamet took her platinum bob to a steely grey in December.
4. Keira KnightleyThe actress kicked off December by taking her warm fawn strands to a deep chocolate hue.
5. Kate UptonThe supermodel fooled us with this faux lob she debuted while on the promo tour for Game of War: Fire Age.
6. Vanessa HudgensThe star gave her blonde ombre lob a fire-engine red tint.
7. Eva LongoriaLongoria walked the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala in November with a new shoulder-skimming cut.
8. Sarah HylandShe woke up like this! Using Queen Bey as her muse, Sarah Hyland went solid blonde in November.
9. Jessica AlbaCould another installment of Sin City be happening soon? After seeing Jessica Alba's Nancy-esque solid blonde hue in November, we certainly hope so!
10. Hailee SteinfeldIn November, Steinfeld chopped her mile-long strands into a shorter look that hit just below the shoulder.
11. Frieda PintoIn November, Freida Pinto cut her signature layers into a collarbone-skimming lob.
12. Faith HillThe Southern beauty debuted a bold pixie cut at the Country Music Awards in November.
13. BeyonceFrom baby bangs, to a bob! Beyonce returned to her chin-length crop in November.
14. Zac EfronIn November, Efron took his trademark crop to an undercut style, which featured shaved sides and long layers on top.
15. Cara DelevingneThe model kicked off November by swapping her honey blonde highlights for a bold brunette hue.
16. Ellen PageWhat a change! The actress ended October by chopping her long layers into a dramatic pixie cut.
17. Natasha BedingfieldBedingfield chopped off her locks in October, saying it was time for a change.
18. Shailene WoodleyWoodley returned to her natural brunette hue in late October.
19. Jessica SimpsonSimpson hopped on the lob trend in late October when she took her trademark Rapunzel layers to a sleek, colllarbone-length style.
20. Lauren ConradWe collectively swooned when the style icon debuted a fresh, layered lob in October.
21. Lena DunhamThe beauty and fashion risk taker swapped her short blonde 'do for this minty green shade for the Canadian leg of her book tour.
22. Halle BerryIn a departure from her trademark pixie, Halle Berry debuted a long bob in October.
23. Sarah Michelle GellarBuffy got a bob! In late October, Gellar took to Twitter to show off her tousled lob.
24. BeyonceSuprise! Ever the risk-taker, Beyonce debuted a set of baby bangs while leaving Paris in mid-October.
25. ZendayaZendaya made a major change in October, taking her long caramel-toned curls to a dark, graphic bob with blunt bangs.
26. Jena MaloneThe Catching Fire star kicked off October by debuting an equally-fiery auburn shade.
27. BeyonceBeyonce kicked off October with a brand new set of bangs, and no surprise here, we thought they were flawless!
28. Shailene WoodleyThe actress attended Paris Fashion Week in October with brand-new blonde highlights.
29. Katy PerryBelieve it or not, this is one shade we haven't seen Perry work before... The star kicked off fall by debuting a Muppet-inspired neon red hue.
30. Britney SpearsBritney got a bob! The star cut her long layers into a sleek, chin-length style in late September.
31. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock ended summer by taking her brunette layers to a sunny blonde hue in late September.
32. Elle FanningIn late September, the younger Fanning sister swapped her trademark platinum hue for a warm brunette.
33. Drew BarrymoreIn September, Drew Barrymore welcomed fall by unveiling her deep brunette hue.
34. Zosia MametWhat better way to start New York Fashion Week than with a brand new 'do? In September, Zosia Mamet lightened her brunette strands to a bold platinum shade.
35. BeyonceQueen Bey ended the summer by cutting her long strands into a chin-length bob.
36. Emma StoneAfter letting her hair grow out over the summer, Stone ended August by revisiting her chin-length bob.
37. Malin AkermanHours before attending the HBO Emmys Party, Ackerman chopped off her long blonde locks in favor of a shorter, edgier 'do. "[It feels] amazing and freeing. I love it! I finally feel like I have a haircut that represents me," Ackerman told InStyle.com.
38. Kerry WashingtonOnly moments before stepping out on the Emmys red carpet, Kerry Washington debuted brand-new ombre highlights. "When I saw Kerry, she just looked so young and fresh to me that I instantly thought of color and wanted to make her hair lighter," says her hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew.
39. Rose McGowanAt the end of August, McGowan cut her chin-length bob into a pixie cut.
40. Jamie PressleyThe actress chopped her short crop even shorter in late August.
41. Kiernan ShipkaThe young actress ditched her signature blonde locks (which she's had since making her Mad Men debut in 2007) for a darker brunette hue right before the 2014 Emmy Awards.
42. Evangeline LillyTo play Hope Van Dyne-a.k.a. Wasp-in the upcoming Ant-Man film, the actress debuted a graphic bob with blunt bangs in August.
43. Lena DunhamThe Girls star went for a dramatic change, cutting her bobbed hair into this platinum bowl cut shortly after wrapping the series' fourth season.
44. January JonesJanuary Jones added brow-skimming bangs to her trademark lob in August.
45. Scarlett JohanssonIn late July, Scarlett Johansson cut her long strands into a choppy pixie with sweeping fringe.
46. KeshaNo one can rock both of summer's hottest creative color trends quite like Kesha can! After a few months with lavender strands, the singer went for a pastel blue tone in late July.
47. Lauren ConradIn time for her upcoming wedding, Lauren Conrad ditched her sombre (or subtle ombre) effect for a solid blonde hue.
48. Rita OraThe ever-edgy singer added purple and blue dip-dyed extensions to her blonde bob in July.
49. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen jumped on the summer's hottest hair trend in July, chopping her long strands into a collarbone-skimming lob.
50. Anna PaquinFrom vampire to mermaid! Anna Paquin revealed her bold purple 'do in July. "@Auracolorist just fulfilled my teen dream of being a mermaid," she tweeted, along with a picture of her edgy new look.
51. Olivia PalermoOur style muse was spotted at Couture Fashion Week in Paris, working pale golden highlights.
52. Vanessa HudgensWhen the High School Musical crew sung "We're All in This Together," they certainly meant it. Not long after fellow East High alum Ashley Tisdale chopped her hair into a lob, Vanessa Hudgens-a.k.a Gabriella Montez-followed suit in July.
53. Kristen StewartJust before attending the Chanel Haute Couture show in July, Stewart chopped her long day-glo layers into a tousled pixie with sweeping bangs.
54. Alyson HanniganWillow is back! Hannigan brightened her natural auburn shade to a bold orange hue, reminiscent of her trademark look back in the Buffy days.
55. Sienna MillerThe actress put her own edgy take on summer's hottest haircut in July, debuting an asymmetrical version of the ever-trendy bob.
56. Miranda LambertLambert kicked off July by jumping on the bob bandwagon, taking her long layers into a chin-length style with sweeping bangs.
57. Lily CollinsLily Collins got scissor-happy in late June, chopping her shoulder-skimming lob into a chin-length crop.
58. Karlie KlossThe model went solid blonde in late June.
59. Jamie ChungIn late June, Chung added ombre highlights to her long layers.
60. Jennifer Love HewittThe actress returned to her brunette roots in late June, then chopped her strands into a chin-length bob.
61. Emma RobertsIn June, the actress took her platinum bob to a rich brunette tone.
62. Nicole RichieAfter a brief stint with lavender strands, Richie went true blue in June-and even wore a coordinating outfit!
63. Raven SymoneWhat a vision! Symone took her dark strands to a pretty pastel hue in June.
64. Ashley TisdaleTisdale jumped on the lob trend in June, chopping her lengthy strands into a shoulder-length cut.
65. Hugh JackmanTo play the pirate Blackbeard in his upcoming film, Pan, Hugh Jackman shaved his head completely, but left his facial hair intact.
66. Jessica ChastainThe actress kicked off June with a set of brow-skimming bangs, which were inspired by Brigitte Bardot.
67. Hayden PanettiereIn June, the mommy-to-be visited Chris McMillan, who is Jennifer Aniston's mane man, to take her long bob to a short, choppy shag.
68. Demi LovatoAlways one to jump on-or spark-the latest creative hair color trend, Demi Lovato added dusty purple and rich amethyst tints to her ombre highlights in June.
69. Mindy KalingIn June, Mindy Kaling chopped her long strands into a trendy lob.
70. Margot RobbieIs there a hair color Margot Robbie can't pull off? To kick off June, the star shifted her deep brunette shade to a fiery copper.
71. Kaley CuocoNot long after debuting a lob, Kaley Cuoco hit the salon one more time to go for a dramatic pixie cut.
72. Mandy MooreMoore debuted a slightly shorter asymmetrical bob featuring a center part at the end of May.
73. Minka KellyThe actress chopped off her signature locks just in time for summer, going for a trendy long bob.
74. Maggie GyllenhaalWhile many choose to go blonde in the summer, Maggie Gyllenhaal took things in the opposite direction, taking her platinum pixie back to her natural brunette.
75. Hilary DuffLizzie's got a lob! Hilary Duff chopped her lengthy strands into a long bob at the end of May.
76. Naya RiveraThe Glee actress returned to her tawny brunette roots in late May.
77. Nikki ReedIn late May, Nikki Reed revisited her Twilight look by taking her deep brunette strands to a sunny blonde.
78. Khloe KardashianJust before Kim and Kanye's wedding in May, Khloe Kardashian brightened her ombre highlights to a bold platinum hue.
79. Sophia BushIn late May, the star updated her trademark brunette strands with a graphic blonde effect.
80. Kylie JennerThe youngest member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan debuted a bright blue ombré hairstyle in mid-May.
81. Jennifer AnistonThe co-owner and face of Living Proof debuted a brunette lob at an event for the brand in Boston in May.
82. BeyonceWhile the warmer weather has most celebrities lightening their strands, Beyonce went in the opposite direction, shifting her platinum shade to a warm chestnut hue.
83. Hugh JackmanHugh Jackman unveiled a mullet cut in early January, switching up his look for an upcoming project. "Day 1 on Chappie! Vincent is born, rocking the mullet," the actor wrote in an Instagram showcasing his look.
84. Tom BradyIn May, the football player went for a mowhawk with blonde highlights.
85. Kelly OsbourneNo stranger to daring hairstyles, Kelly Osbourne took her signature bob to a Mohawk-pixie hybrid cut in May.
86. Adam LevineThe Maroon 5 lead singer posed with his fiancée Behati Prinsloo to snap a selfie of his platinum coif in early May.
87. Emma StoneStone attended the New York City premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in April with new brow-skimming fringe and ombre highlights.
88. Kaley CuocoWhile Kaley Cuoco fooled us with a faux bob last in March, the actress actually chopped off her long locks this time, and debuted short, straightened strands at the end of April.
89. Jada Pinkett SmithWhat a bold move! In late April, Jada Pinkett Smith cut her lengthy strands into an edgy pixie.
90. Andrew GarfieldIn late April, the Spiderman star swapped his trademark coiff for a short buzz cut.
91. Catherine Zeta-JonesThe star added layered bangs to her trademark brunette strands in April.
92. Zoe KravitzWhat a change! In April, Kravitz made a bold move and took her long brunette strands to a dramatic blonde bob with tousled brow-length fringe.
93. Vanessa HudgensHudgens attended Coachella in April with a new bold blonde hue to complement her boho-chic sartorial choices.
94. Sarah HylandThe Modern Family star welcomed spring with a brand new 'do, opting for a collarbone-length style with golden ombre highlights.
95. Kristen WiigIn April, Wiig chopped her lengthy strands into a chin-skimming bob, and brought her deep brunette to a bright blonde shade.
96. Katy PerryKaty Perry's rainbow hair streak has returned! After spending over a year as a brunette, the singer debuted "slime green" hair in April.
97. Kristen StewartFor her role in the upcoming film American Ultra, Stewart lightened her deep brunette shade to a bold orange.
98. Maggie GyllenhaalThe actress gave her trademark pixie a bold update by going for a dramatic blonde hue.
99. Mindy KalingThe actress showed off her new bangs on Instagram before an appearance on Chelsea Lately.
