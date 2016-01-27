13 Natural Hairstyles Inspired by the Stars

If you're like most of us, you've probably been wearing the same hairstyle for years. But that ends today. It's time to get out of your hair rut, and pick up some major inspiration from your favorite stars.
Whether you're on the prowl for a gorgeous updo or looking for new ways to sculpt your curls, there are several Hollywood looks that will inspire your next makeover. Plus, with the enviable versatility of natural hair, there's no excuse for wearing the same boring style everyday. Get ready to update your look by taking a peek at some of our favorite red carpet styles below.
-
1. Zoë Kravitz
Kravitz keeps her curly tresses protected with long plaits that look great no matter if she's posing on the red carpet or performing on stage.
-
2. Teyonah Parris
The Mad Men actress made jaws hit the floor with her stunning style. Felicia Leatherwood is the genius behind the futuristic style, which is part mohawk and side swept updo.
-
3. Serayah McNeill
Perfectly wanded curls always look great on the Empire actress. Get the star's bouncy look with the Sephora Collection Sculpt: Curling Iron ($30; sephora.com).
-
4. Viola Davis
Davis rocked her gorgeous 'fro for the 2015 Emmys. The key to her look is the chic cut, which is low on the sides and longer at the top.
-
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
Bangs are the perfect way to add effortless glamour to your strands. Follow Ross's lead and make sure the extra fringe hits just at the brows when curled.
-
6. Yara Shahidi
Black-ish star Shahidi demonstrated how the effortless top knot can be a hit on the red carpet. Plus, the fail proof updo is perfect for protecting fragile ends.
-
7. Maria Borges
The Victoria's Secret model wears her history-making 'fro low with beautiful shine. Make your textured mane glow with Ouidad Mongongo Oil ($40; rickysnyc.com).
-
8. Lupita Nyong'o
Score a faux mohawk like Nyong'o with a bristle brush and a few bobby pins.
-
9. Skai Jackson
A half up half down top knot is the perfect hairstyle for any ocassion. To recreate this Disney star's look make sure you use a hair tie that won't damage strands, like Scunci's No Damage Elastics Hair Ties ($3; walgreens.com).
-
10. Janelle Monáe
Monáe took a break from her usual pompadour and decided to let her tresses loose for an event she was honored at in New York City.
-
11. Amandla Stenberg
Gray hair is a major trend, but The Hunger Games actress took the edgy look to the next level by adding braids with loose ends.
-
12. Jurnee Smollett
Add texture to a blow out by sculpting loose glamorous waves like the Friday Night Lights actress.
-
13. Samira Wiley
The Orange is the New Black actress always keeps her pretty curls closely cropped. The low maintenance will instantly cut your beauty routine in half. All you'll need is a nourishing cream like TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier ($20; ulta.com) and you're out of the door.