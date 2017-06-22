Daily Beauty Buzz: Naomi Campbell's Mini Ponytails

Despite bursting onto the fashion scene over 25 years ago, Naomi Campbell never fails to show everyone both on and off the runways why she's remained one of the world's top supermodels. The latest example: the half-up half-down hairstyle she wore earlier today at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Campbell attended Louis Vuittion's Menswear SS18 show with her sleek, long hair in styled in not one, but two mini ponytails stacked at the crown of her head. Black rope was tied around each pony, which added an extra detail that made the look even more unexpected.

RELATED: You Have to Watch Naomi Campbell's Mind-Blowing Yoga Moves

A half-up half-down style may be the quick and easy way you get the hair away from your face on a sweaty, humid day, but consider Campbell's look the supermodel spin on the foolproof summer style.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

While Campbell's style screams fashion editorial, you can alter the placement of the ponys when recreating the look to make it more wearable for everyday.