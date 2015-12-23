InStyle's 5 Most Pinned Hairstyles of 2015

Stuck in a hair slump? Skimming Pinterest can help you find a flood of waves, braids, and smooth style inspiration, but the endless images and tutorials can be overwhelming. Not to mention, it can sometimes take sifting through terrible pins for a couple hours to find the exact hairdo you’re looking for.
InStyle has been pinning away the year’s greatest and latest hairstyle and color trends—like the in-demand shoulder dusting lob and hand-painted balayage—throughout 2015 to help you give your scrolling finger a break. From Taylor Swift’s sleek lob with side-swept bangs to Jennifer Lopez’s bombshell waves, keep reading to see the top hairstyles you pinned from us in 2015.
1. Julianne Hough's Wavy Lob
From: "20 Times Birthday Girl Julianne Hough Nailed The Short ‘Do"
Throughout the year, hairstylists' scissors worked overtime as many of us made the chop in the name of the lob. Dancing with the Stars judge Hough could be a spokesperson for the cut and its versatile styling options, but it’s her effortless beachy waves that Pinners found so inspiring. This shot became our most-pinned hairstyle of 2015.
2. Taylor Swift’s Lob with Side-Swept Bangs
From: "Taylor Swift’s Hair Makeover Was Six Months in the Making"
In addition to her squad, Swift’s layered lob with side-swept bangs was also enviable in 2015. The look won over Pinterest and it’s easy to see why: It makes growing out bangs a breeze, and works well on variety of hair textures.
3. Rita Hayworth's Glamorous Waves
From: "Hairstyles That Defined an Era"
Usually when Old-Hollywood glamour is used as style inspiration, the coif of choice is similar to Hayworth's defined, loose curls. The icon's cascading texture made waves in the beauty world throughout the '40s and '50s, and has recently experienced a revival with the celebrities of today.
4. Jennifer Lopez’s Voluminous Bombshell Waves
From: "20 Haircuts That Never Go Out of Style"
Lopez’s voluminous curls are the picture of wavy-haired perfection—and Pinterest agrees. Her highly pinned cascade is the epitome of bombshell hair with a soft, romantic touch.
5. Adèle Exarchopoulos’s Awe-Inspiring Side Braid
From: "The Best Celebrity Side Braids"
The French actress nailed the look at Cannes Film Festival’s Grace of Monaco premiere with her sultry smoky eyes, nude lips, and relaxed braid.