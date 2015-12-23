InStyle's 5 Most Pinned Hairstyles of 2015

Stuck in a hair slump? Skimming Pinterest can help you find a flood of waves, braids, and smooth style inspiration, but the endless images and tutorials can be overwhelming. Not to mention, it can sometimes take sifting through terrible pins for a couple hours to find the exact hairdo you’re looking for.

InStyle has been pinning away the year’s greatest and latest hairstyle and color trends—like the in-demand shoulder dusting lob and hand-painted balayage—throughout 2015 to help you give your scrolling finger a break. From Taylor Swift’s sleek lob with side-swept bangs to Jennifer Lopez’s bombshell waves, keep reading to see the top hairstyles you pinned from us in 2015.

