Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Hollywood Hair Updates
-
1. Kate Beckinsale
THE LOOK Side-parted waves
HOW-TO Apply anti-frizz cream to hair and part. Using a round brush, blow-dry the hair to smooth. Barrel curl large sections under and away from the face and pin the spirals into place as they cool. Brush the style to finish and apply Brilliant Glossing Cream then secure the look with hairspray ?for all night hold," says stylist Adir Abergel.
INSIDER TRICK For the most flattering part start parallel to the eyebrow arch.
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream, $23; Fekkai.com
Try on Kate?s hair now!
-
2. Vanessa Hudgens
THE LOOK Tousled curls
HOW-TO "This look is classic Vanessa," says her stylist Bruce Wayne. For sexy fullness spray roots with volumizer and blow-dry. Wrap one-inch sections around a large iron, alternating curls towards and away from the face. Flip head upside-down and finger-comb hair from scalp to end. Finish with a mist of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Never brush or comb to this style," says Wayne. "Your hair should have a sexy 'no rhyme or reason' randomness."
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Elnett, $13; target.com
Try on Vanessa's hair now!
-
3. Hayden Panettiere
THE LOOK Face-framing pixie
HOW-TO Work Orchids Oil into wet locks and tousle hair while blow-drying. Smooth the front forward with a round boar bristle brush and create texture and hold with finishing cream.
INSIDER TRICK Flat irons aren't just for straighten hair! ?Finish the bangs with one to create a silky sheen,? says stylist Caroline Wiseman.
BUY ONLINE NOW White Sands Orchids Oil, $20; whitesandsproducts.com
Try on Hayden?s hair now!
-
4. Nicole Richie
THE LOOK Eyelash-grazing bangs
HOW-TO Snip the fringe just below the brows, leaving the heaviest pieces on the sides so they don't mask the eyes. Feather the center strands so a bit of forehead peeks through.
INSIDER TRICK "Bangs like this need to hit the right place, otherwise they can easily overwhelm your face," says stylist Andy LeCompte.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
5. Katherine Heigl
THE LOOK Modern Marilyn Monroe
HOW-TO Wash hair with volumizing shampoo and conditioner and blow-dry hair with a paddle brush. Create a side-part and twist large sections around a one-inch curling iron before finishing with hairspray.
BUY ONLINE NOW Living Proof shampoo, $10 for 2 ounces; sephora.com
Try on Katherine's hair now!
-
6. Naomi Watts
THE LOOK '60s-inspired bob
HOW-TO Cut bangs blunt and texturize around the bridge of the nose "so they're lighter around the face," says stylist Robert Vetica. Blow-dry hair straight and mist with shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK Fine hair like Watts?s tangles easily but can?t handle heavy conditioner, so Vetica applied Morroccanoil Light to her damp strands. "Argan-infused oil makes hair easier to comb and eliminates flyaways," says the stylist.
BUY ONLINE NOW Moroccanoil Light Treatment, $40; moroccanoil.com for salons.
Try on Naomi's hair now!
-
7. Diane Kruger
THE LOOK Polished waves
HOW-TO Mist damp locks with volumizer and blow-dry head upside-down. Flip hair into place and finish drying with a round brush. Set large sections with ceramic rollers until cooled and spray loose curls with dry shampoo while finger combing.
INSIDER TRICK Get polished results by picking the right tools. ?Ionic dryers reduce frizz and boar bristle brushes add shine,? says stylist Richard Marin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Remington TIStudio Pearl Ceramic Heated Clip Hair Setter, $45; remingtonproducts.com
Try on Diane?s hair now!
-
8. Hilary Swank
THE LOOK Voluminous waves
HOW-TO Apply oil treatment to damp hair and dry using a large round brush. Set large sections with a one-inch iron and secure cooled curls with rubber-coated clips.
INSIDER TRICK "Wrap the iron down like you would rollers for natural fullness rather than beachy waves," says stylist Robert Vetica.
BUY ONLINE NOW Application Yoyette, $16; sheilastotts.com
Try on Hilary's hair now!
