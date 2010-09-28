THE LOOK Side-parted waves

HOW-TO Apply anti-frizz cream to hair and part. Using a round brush, blow-dry the hair to smooth. Barrel curl large sections under and away from the face and pin the spirals into place as they cool. Brush the style to finish and apply Brilliant Glossing Cream then secure the look with hairspray ?for all night hold," says stylist Adir Abergel.

INSIDER TRICK For the most flattering part start parallel to the eyebrow arch.

BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream, $23; Fekkai.com



