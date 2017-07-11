Daily Beauty Buzz: Miranda Kerr's Wavy Bob 

Beachy, undone waves is a hairstyle synonymous with humid, hazy summer days, but just because the heat is turned all the way up, it doesn't mean that you can't eject a little bit of glamour into your look—just ask Miranda Kerr.

At the 40th anniversary celebration of the Takano Yuri Aesthetic Clinic today in Tokyo, the supermodel and green beauty entrepreneur styled her bob in loose curls instead of the bendy texture that's usually all of the effort most of us can handle when doing our hair when the weather is scorching.

Kerr demonstrated that a Old Hollywood-inspired beauty moment is possible by blowing out her hair with lots of volume at the roots, and combing it into a deep side part for even more body. Using a one-inch curling iron wrapping the mid-lengths of your hair to the ends around the wand will give a curl that's a similar shape. To keep your hair shiny and protected from heat tools, use a scalp-conditioning and protective conditioner like Clean Color & Heat Conqueror ($6; walgreens.com).

Kerr completed her look with fresh-faced no-makeup makeup, a hint of gold eyeshadow, and a peachy-nude lip. Consider this beauty look your go-to for all of your outdoor events this summer.