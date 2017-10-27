Daily Beauty Buzz: Millie Bobby Brown's Sleek Lob 

Another example that Millie Bobby Brown is exempt from having an awkward teen phase: the 13-year-old actress's sleek lob at the Stranger Things 2 premiere.

Brown has been growing out her hair since shaving it for her role as Eleven, and has managed to skip ever having a bad hair day in the process. How? She's embraced every single one of the grow-out stages instead of fighting against them by slicking back her pixie with bejeweled headbands, and keeping her short layers out of her face with hairpins when her hair was at a bob length.

Now, Brown can be added to the running list of celebs that can be credited for helping the lob earn its title as hottest haircut of the year. The actress wore her new collarbone-length sleek and straight rather than the tousled waves that we've seen so much of on the red carpet.

To get a flyaway-free finish like Brown's, you're probably going to reach for your flat iron. Prevent heat damage from using hot tools by spritzing a heat protectant spray like TRESemme's Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Leave-In Spray ($4; target.com) on damp hair before blow-drying it.

The lob wasn't the only hair trend that Brown incorporated into her style, she also had long curtain bangs (currently one of Pinterest's most-searched for looks), too, which she also wore straight. Sparkly silver eyeshadow and rose lipstick completed the star's look.

Yeah, we know it's cheesy, but if we had to give Brown's red carpet beauty look a score out of 10, we'd give it an 11.