Proof Mila Kunis Would Look Amazing with a Bob

Mila Kunis has always been the ultimate Hollywood cool girl for us. Why? Because even if she is dressed down watching a basketball game with hubby Ashton Kutcher, girl still looks incredibly chic, giving us the ultimate dose of Saturday style inspiration. But she's not only our athleisure role model, Mila knows how to work a red carpet, too. She may keep a rather low profile, but whenever she steps out for an appearance, she serves up major fashion and beauty goals. For proof (and ponytail inspo), please see here.

So the latest installment of Mila Kunis Hair Diaries? Last night, the That 70s Show actress, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, totally slayed at the New York premiere of her new project, Bad Moms. At first, we actually thought that she had chopped off her signature long hair into a chic wavy bob.

But when we took a closer look at the photos, we realized that it's actually a faux bob, which doesn't make us want to copy that hairstyle any less. In fact, it's the perfect temporary "cut" for all of you with long hair that refuse to give up any inches.

What's not to love? You get the benefit of keeping your hair long, while being able to style it to look shorter whenever you feel like it. Genius.

But then again, you could pull a Gigi and get one awesome wig.