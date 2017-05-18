Side-Swept Bangs Are Back and Better Than Ever 

Juicy Couture tracksuits and denim miniskirts ruled 2000s fashion (just ask Paris Hilton), but the true stamp of mid-aughts beauty? Side-swept bangs. And for those that indulged in the trend back in ’04 and want to relive all the magic, we have good news—they’re back and better than ever.
On top of frosty shadow and lustrous gloss, this trend took off around the time you were binging on The Simple Life and belting out Usher. As seen on your favorite Laguna Beach cast member Kristin Cavallari and even Lindsay Lohan, they often consisted of a visible section of hair chopped at an angle that swept to the side of your forehead. Today? They’ve undergone a modern makeover, appearing softer and more like traditional bangs that fall across the entire forehead.
"To make side bangs more modern and flattering, they're being cut much more softly,” says mizu salon senior stylist Judy McGuinness. "Instead of one big chunk of fringe, the look is much more soft and cut into.”
Recently seen on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ciara, they’re often parted in the center as well, and Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson are examples of two other stars who’ve adopted the look once again.
"If you're wanting side-swept bangs, definitely bring in pictures to your stylist of what you like and don't like. Sometimes a picture is more descriptive,” suggests McGuinness. “Also, keep in mind whether or not you like to pull all your hair back for working out. If you prefer to pull it back, ask for the length to hit your cheekbones.”
Need a pic? Keep scrolling to see how A-listers are wearing the look today.
Jennifer Lopez
Cut by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, Jennifer Lopez's side-swept bangs prove the versatility of the style. She often wears them parted in the center when she's wearing updos or ponytails.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was probably the leading lady who first convinced you to give bangs a shot back in 2008. Since her early fringe days, she's adopted this sweeping, laidback style that looks soft and effortless with tousled waves.
Ciara
Ciara is the woman who originally brought our attention to the resurgence of side-swept bangs. We love how she gives the look legs by parting her fringe in the center.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's soft side-swept bangs frame her face in the most flattering way.
Jessica Biel
Don't want to go full-on side-swept? Look to celebrities like Jessica Biel who pick a more traditional blunt bangs style and brush them to the side.