Michelle Pfeiffer Wore This Huge Hair Trend Way Before It Was Cool

If the early 2000s were all about getting your hair as pin-straight as possible, the mid-to-late aughts were all about the messy wave. But while Khloe K. and Kristen Stewart circa Twilight made you want to invest in a curling wand, there was one celebrity who had owned the look way before the tousle was cool—Michelle Pfeiffer.
It’s become her signature, and recent red carpet pictures of Pfeiffer rocking textured curls touched with chic and effortless fly-aways, created by celebrity hair genius Richard Marin, had us eager to relive all of the actress’ red carpet beauty glory moments. Keep scrolling to check out her hair transformation, complete with bobs, lobs, updos, and of course, the messy waves we’ve long envied.
VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15
-
1. 2001
Flippy ends, face-framing layers, longs of angles? Sounds like the early aughts! Michelle Pfeiffer gave all three of these trends a try in a lob-length cut at the I Am Sam premiere in 2001.
-
2. 2003
Still wearing a shoulder-grazing style, Pfeiffer added lots of body and bounce to her look with messy curls for the Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas screening.
-
3. 2003
Raise your hand if you wanted this exact cut in 2003. Acing that chin-length face-framing layer—not quite bangs but just choppy enough—was all the goals.
-
4. 2007
A few years later while promoting Hairspray, Pfeiffer grew out her lob and embraced a golden and honey-toned blonde hair color.
-
5. 2007
A true mid-aughts beauty win, Pfeiffer styled her long layers in loose, tousled waves that looked slightly deconstructed for the Hairspray premiere.
-
6. 2007
For the premiere of Stardust that same year, Pfeiffer kept her curls more in-tact, opting for flowing and textured tendrils around her face.
-
7. 2008
Updos aren't common, but when she does wear them, she gives them a "lived-in" vibe. For the 2008 SAG Awards, Pfeiffer tied her light-brunette hair up in a loose, wavy coif.
-
8. 2009
In 2009, the actress debuted the extra curly lob once again in a golden sunkissed blonde hue with darker roots.
-
9. 2011
While promoting her movie New Year's Eve, Pfeiffer switched things up with a multidimensional hair color accented with ashy and pale blonde highlights.
-
10. 2012
She does Old Hollywood glam blowouts without flaw, too.
-
11. 2013
Pfeiffer pinned back her face-framing dark blonde layers for an edgy and tousled half-up, half-down hairstyle.
-
12. 2017
While promoting Mother!, Pfeiffer has kept her messy waves as her red carpet signature, often curling smaller sections for bends that create movement, texture, and volume.