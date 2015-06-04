Melissa McCarthy Wigs Out! See the Most Memorable Hair Moments of Her Career

There are lots of reasons to check out Spy this Friday (Jude Law as a sexy agent is a big one), but it's Melissa McCarthy and her crazy wigs that really steal the show. If you've been following the actress's career since her days in Stars Hollow, you know that the right style of strands, real or fake, have been instrumental in bringing her biggest roles to life.

"I always start with the wig," McCarthy has said. "You look so different that it changes your posture, how you carry yourself. It's my favorite thing." Check out some of the star's most hair-raising on-screen moments, including her best wigs from Spy.

