Marion Cotillard's Bangs Are Further Proof She Can Pull Off Any Hairstyle

Every time Marion Cotillard steps on the red carpet, you can almost hear an audible "Oh là là." If you ask us, Cotillard is the quintessential style icon—and the proof is in the photos. There isn't a look on this planet that she can't wear and totally nail. Blonde rock star? Check. Sleek and très chic ponytail? Check.

And yesterday, she also pulled off the ultimate cool girl outfit/hairstyle combo like it's no big deal (it probably isn't when you're Marion Cotillard). The actress stepped out in a pair of J. Brand pants and an oversized white Area shirt. But it was really her hair, which featured a new set of bangs, that caught our eyes.

Stylist Adir Abergel completely transformed her hairstyle with eyebrow-grazing, blunt faux fringe.

We know that Marion's hairstyle isn't permanent, but a set of clip-ins, because she later stepped out to another red carpet with a completely different haircut, void of bangs. The answer is pretty clear, right?

Yesterday we had the very same freak-out when we thought Katie Holmes took the plunge, only to find out she also clearly only wanted bangs for a short time period.

Hey, they're are incredibly high-maintenance. We get it. Plus, clip-ins let you experience that look for a day (or an hour) if you so wish.

RELATED: 8 Tricks for Getting (and Keeping) the Bangs of Your Dreams

Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic

Madrid photocall. BANGS. @marioncotillard. @assassinscreedmovie. #marioncotillard #hairbyADIR A photo posted by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on Dec 7, 2016 at 6:23am PST

Regardless of the hairstyle, we think it's pretty obvious Cotillard has plenty of that French je ne sais quoi.