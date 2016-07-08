Maisie Williams's New Dark Blue Hair Color Is Beyond Amazing

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams just underwent a major hair transformation, and it's got people buzzing.

The previously brunette actress took things to an unexpected level when she dyed her hair a navy-meets-black color. She debuted the look at Tommy Hilfiger's Serpentine Summer Party, held at the Serpentine Gallery in London, on July 6.

From her new 'do to a black lattice choker necklace to a textured green, black, and blue summer dress, her whole look was very goth girl chic. Perhaps rivaling T.Swift's style switch up?

She even coordinated the dress with a matching set of heels and a clutch. True to her style, she sported bold brows and a naturally flushed face, but amped up her eyelash game with some seriously dramatic length.

The entire thing was perfect, and we can't wait to see how she plans on styling it up. Those textured waves are 100 percent, let's be honest.