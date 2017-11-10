Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out a Magazine for Retouching Her Natural Hair

Lupita Nyong'o is one star who has always embraced her natural hair and heritage, which is exactly why she called out a UK magazine for retouching her hair on its cover of which she graces.
Thursday evening, the actress took to Instagram to share that she was "disappointed" that her hair was edited to fit a "more Eurocentric notion of what beauty looked like." In the post, she shared what the before and after photos of her cover looked like. Pre-retouching, Nyong'o's cover featured the star's striking features and her hair pulled back into a low, full ponytail with visible curls.
As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Lupita Nyong'o's Magenta Lipstick
Post-retouching, the ponytail was out of sight. Nyong'o expressed her disappointment in the publication and that it was a missed opportunity to showcase the message that the definition of beauty isn't a single color. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children that they are beautiful just the way they are," she said in the post.
Nyong'o ended the 'gram with the hashtag #dtmh, a nod to Solange's song "Don't Touch My Hair," another celeb who has dealt with a publication editing her hair in a cover photo.
VIDEO: Lupita Nyong'o's Red Carpet Style
At time when the beauty industry is seeing more and more brands celebrate diversity with the casting of their campaign stars and inclusivity with their makeup shade offerings, it's disappointing to see that publications aren't getting the memo that acceptance is what's beautiful.
The only way to continue to see change is to lead like Nyong'o and speak out.