Lucy Hale Shocked Us All With Another Stunning Hair Transformation 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Although when is she not stunning, tbh.
Since wrapping the final season of Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale has had some fun playing around with her look. And while her lightened locks looked beautiful, sometimes you just want to capture a bit of your signature style again.
Hale hit up Instagram to debut her newly shorn locks (that lob!) in a chic dark brunette hue. The new look comes courtesy of the actor's go-to hair guru Kristin Ess.
The color really accentuates Hale's eyes, and the new style is equal parts sophisticated and playful. Why do we have a feeling women everywhere are going to be bringing this photo to their stylist to copy?
It's essentially the perfect look for holiday party hopping this season.