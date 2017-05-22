Daily Beauty Buzz: Lily Collins Brings Back the '80s Perm

If perms really are back, Lily Collins just confirmed the ‘80s hit trend's resurgence on the Cannes red carpet. The actress has brought us nothing but beauty gold (like that accessorized ponytail) at the film festival, but her take on the perm was like the 2017 version of Olivia Newton-John’s Grease look, and it topped all the rest.

For the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Cannes Film Festival event, Collins wore her collarbone-length lob in tight curls with major volume. Of course, her signature bold brows were in attendance, as was glittery eye makeup that gave off Flashdance vibes.

Her look was rounded out with fluttery lashes and a pale pink glossy lip.