Lily Collins Just Made a Major Hair Change

When it comes to her look, Lily Collins has typically stuck with classic styles. Whether taking the plunge on a pixie cut or flaunting lengthier strands, the actress is a stunner. Apparently a recent trip to South Korea inspired Collins to get adventurous with her mane, because she’s been posting some smokin’ hot photos of herself sporting a fiery new hue.

Too many colors in the rainbow to stay the same #KrazyinKorea #alteregoemerges... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on May 15, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

In three separate selfies taken over the weekend, Collins is seen with an asymmetrical bob colored a vibrant red and it’s giving us serious hair inspo. Each pic is hashtagged with #KrazyinKorea so clearly she’s feeling footloose and fancy free while abroad.

Fueling the fire within. Red hair don't care #timeforachange #KrazyinKorea... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on May 15, 2016 at 6:54am PDT

When your vibrant hair color matches your dress and lipstick. Shaking things up and living life through rose tinted locks @lancomeofficial #lancome #juicyshaker... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on May 15, 2016 at 5:56pm PDT

She later add a couple of other photos to her Insta account showing off her new strands in a more casual light as she hit the town, even posing with one of her Lancome ads.

Twinning with Frida Khalo's dog but not sure how I feel about it. To wear or no to wear? I say, Fri-da-puppy... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on May 15, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

This lady is a bombshell no matter which hair color she’s wearing, but we’re so loving the red.