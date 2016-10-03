Lily Collins Debuts a Bold New Look

There are plenty of reasons to love Lily Collins, but the attribute we appreciate the most is her seemingly effortless ability to take the plunge with drastic hair changes without any sort of trepidation.

My bangin' glam squad... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Oct 2, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

Just days before the actress was set to cross the pond for Paris Fashion Week, she posted to Instagram with the highlighted mid-length lob we've grown used to seeing her wear the past several months. Then, just like that, she arrived in the The City of Light and switched up her look.

We're talking serious business... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Oct 2, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo posted an absolutely stunning photo with Collins as she was about to walk out the door to the Valentino show. Not only did she add some chic blunt bangs to her mane, but also went for a much darker hue. The look is vampy and all kinds of gorgeous.

At first glance we thought Collins may have actually chopped her hair into a pixie (a look she has worn before), but after spotting a few other posts it appear as though her hair was just twisted back into a low chignon for this particular event.

It's possible she's provided just enough inspo for us to finally take the plunge and get bangs. Possibly...