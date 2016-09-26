Pause: Did Lea Michele Bring Back Her Signature Bangs?

A sad but true fact: Bangs are (very) hard to maintain. Between going for trims every couple of weeks and battling those annoying flippy ends due to humidity, fringe is probably one of the hardest hairstyles to take care of on a daily basis. And its likely no other celebrity knows that better than Lea Michele.

The former Glee star has had on-again-off-again affair with bangs for a really long time. The last time she took the plunge was in March of 2015 when she debuted a brand new set of bangs, but ever since then, it seemed like she had decided to grow them out. FYI: That is a challenging exercise in patience in itself.

So obvi were were kinda shocked when we saw her at this weekend's iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, sporting a sexy braided 'do that included her signature bangs of the past.

So are they real or do they just look real?

"For the festival we wanted to do something fun, but weren’t quite ready to commit her to bangs again, so we clipped them in and created this gorgeous braided look," said Laura Polko, a celebrity hairstylist who worked with Lea Michele for the event.

Yep, they're clip-ins! And a damn good set of clip-ins, at that!

Polko prepped Michele's hair with R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray before securing all of it into a high ponytail. Then, she clipped in the faux bangs and cut them by leaving the sides longer for a more natural look.

RELATED: Lea Michele Getting Her Brows and 'Mustache' Waxed Is All of Us

Vegas glam: @laurapolko @jessica.ahn 💋 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:48am PDT

Vegas 💋 @iHeartRadio A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

So if you're currently in the middle of the "should I get bangs?" debate, maybe take Michele's lead and try a set of fake ones first.