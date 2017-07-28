Daily Beauty Buzz: Lea Michele's Low Ponytail

Another example that ponytails aren't just for the gym? The low version of your go-to workout hairstyle that Lea Michele wore on the red carpet.

At last night's premiere of Amazon's new show The Last Tycoon in L.A., Michele wore her hair tied up in a low pony that looked nothing like the one you're wearing when you're struggling to get through a one-minute plank. The center part and sleek finish added polish to the style, and made it worthy of wearing on the red carpet.

When DIY-ing the style yourself, warm up a few drops of a hair oil like Verb's Ghost Oil ($14; sephora.com) in the palms of your hands and run it through your strands from roots to ends to eliminate frizz, flyaways, and boost shine. Once you've pulled back your hair, go over any stubborn flyways a second time so the style is completely smooth.

The silver lining? Lea Michele's pony a style you can do in literally five minutes flat, so leave that face mask on a little longer and you'll still be on time for your nighttime plans.