10 Timeless Layered Haircuts That Don't Look Like "The Rachel"

The onset of a new season is arguably the most common reason for wanting to change your hair. But, how do you choose a new look when you feel totally uninspired? Adding layers to your existing length will dramatically transform your current style.
You're probably familiar with layering thanks to the long, blunt ones you had as a teenager. But, the cutting technique that works on a variety of hair types and textures is actually capable of doing so much more. Choppy layers can add more volume to fine strands, while long feathered layers can take the weight out of thick hair. Not to mention, when you have balayage or ombré highlights, a layered style can also add even more dimension to your color.
Need visuals to screenshot for your stylist? The red carpet is a good place to start. Whether you have a pixie, the permanently popular lob, or a longer length, we've rounded up the best celebrity haircuts with layers to inspire you before heading to the salon.
Keep scrolling for 10 layered styles to consider trying this spring.
1. Jennifer Garner
Garner's gradual layers give her loose waves a flattering, cascading effect.
2. Kim Kardashian
A few feathered layers keeps Kardashian's extra long hair from falling flat. Curling the ends like the star did will also add body to your cut.
3. Taraji P. Henson
The combination of the star's choppy layers and thick side-bang create a side-swept pixie cut. Henson's layer placement is a foolproof way to make fine hair appear so much fuller.
4. Dakota Johnson
Johnson's curtain bangs blend into long, face-framing layers that further define her face shape.
5. Yarah Shahidi
The star's gradual layers add even more more shape and definition to her natural curls.
6. Jennifer Aniston
From "The Rachel" to this long length, Aniston knows how to work a layered cut. Her tapered layers and highlights give her sleek hair more dimension.
7. Olivia Munn
A lob with a bunch of long layers that thin out at the ends give the ever-popular length more texture. Flipping your part over to the side like the Munn did lends even more volume and definition to the cut.
8. Jennifer Lawrence
Long hair can weigh you down. Layers like Lawrence's that fall at your chin and just above the shoulders will thin out the bulk.
9. Zoë Kravitz
Allover choppy layers like Kravtiz's give a short pixie cut more volume.
10. Sarah Jessica Parker
Adding a few long layers like Parker's into your cut will give curls more movement and bounce.