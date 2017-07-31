Lady Gaga Just Debuted Another Bold Hair Color 

Fact: Lady Gaga can pull off any beauty look. The singer is a total chameleon who's down to try any hair or makeup trend on a whim. Mother Monster's latest look? Multi-colored hair just in time for the upcoming Joanne World Tour.

Gaga took to Instagram to debut her new vibrant orange and blue hair color and plug her tour, which starts in three days. She paired her new shade with thick black eyeliner and red glitter lips. We're not sure if this is a sneak peek at what she'll be working in her performances, but we're into it. The singer also gave a shout out to her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, and makeup artist Sarah Tanno as thanks for the new look, too.

JOANNE WORLD TOUR @fredericaspiras hair @sarahtannomakeup makeup 💄 💎 3 days #joanneworldtour #Joanne A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Although Gaga has tried just about every hair color under the rainbow once, this isn't the first time she's rocked an orange hue. Earlier this summer, the singer was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming role in A Star Is Born with long, tangerine strands.

If this glam rock meets heavy metal aesthetic is what we can expect from her upcoming shows, does anyone have an extra ticket up for grabs?