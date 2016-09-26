All the '90s & Early Aughts Trends Kylie Jenner Wants to Bring Back

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
Everything old is new again.
There's a reason Kylie Jenner is such a trendsetter—she both knows how to put a fresh spin on just about everything and when to bring back a trend that gives us all of the nostalgic feels.
Take, for example, this recent Snapchat in which the 19-year-old rocks a zigzag part. Yes, the very zigzag part that reminds us of one very important Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie—Our Lips Are Sealed (just think of the cover art!).
The zigzag part is hardly the first '90s trend Jenner has sprung on us recently. She has also made a strong case for the choker.
That satin bustier she wore during New York Fashion Week screamed Madonna's "Vogue" era.
We definitely haven't forgotten the time she busted out the Von Dutch. The only thing missing here is a trucker hat.
We're so here for all of these blasts from the past, Kylie. Keep 'em coming!