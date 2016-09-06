Alert: Kylie Jenner Bleached Her Hair

Kylie Jenner, proud owner of an entire wig closet, made a drastic style change this weekend when she Snapchatted the lengthy process of bleaching her hair. That's right, people, those blonde locks she's now sporting are the real deal. This is not a wig fake out.

Looks like that Kourtney K. beauty inspiration really got to her.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum's Hair Got a Magic Michelle Makeover

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 4, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 4, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 4, 2016 at 8:28pm PDT

VIBES A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 1, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 4, 2016 at 8:28pm PDT

Jenner clearly had a lot of time on her hands during the time-consuming hair bleaching sesh, snapping periodically throughout and using multiple filters, with heavy use of the adorable puppy variety. At one point she even stopped to mention she wasn't sure if she should go full on platinum or honey blonde. So far it's hard to tell the final verdict for sure but her strands are looking seriously light, so we're guessing platinum.Of course the 19-year-old is hardly the first of her sisters to go with a bold bleach job. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe have all taken the plunge, as evidenced by this #TBT Jenner posted of her eldest half-sister just last week.Our beauty radar was already in Labor Day Weekend mode, so we totally missed the clue that maybe Jenner was about to follow in Kourtney's footsteps.

Now we'll have to sit and wait for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul to make her first red carpet debut with her new hue. Dying to see how she styles the blonde look. We'd place big money on bombshell glam.