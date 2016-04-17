Kylie Jenner Pairs Rainbow Braids With an Eye-Catching Bikini at Coachella

instagram / kyliejenner
Talking about getting all eyes on her: Kylie Jenner stood out from the fringe and flower crowns at Coachella in a completely head-turning look. Flaunting double rainbow-hued braids (a slight update to her initial peach 'do to kick off the music fest—see, below), the reality star and makeup maven didn't stop there.
Jenner showed off her taut and tan figure in a knit bikini adorned by three eyes. The high-cut, high-waisted bikini brief was something of an '80s throwback (Baywatch is slated for a comeback after all), but the look altogether was pretty clearly modern—well, in a truly Jenner kind of way. See the photos below!
