Relive Kylie Jenner’s Best Hair Moments (and Try Them on For Yourself)

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to keep us on our toes—especially when it comes to her ever-changing hairstyles. In a little over a month, we’ve seen the 18-year-old go from her naturally dark lob to ashy blonde to mint green and back to brunette (super-long hair extensions included, of course).
“Constantly changing up my style makes me feel creative and it helps me with my confidence,” she recently shared on her website and app. “If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair—it’s so much fun and you’ll feel totally liberated.”
With that said, we've uploaded some of our favorite Kylie hair moments to our Hollywood Makeover tool to inspire your next salon visit. Click here to try them on and then keep scrolling through to see the star’s best hair looks so far.
RELATED: The Beauty Products You Need to Look Like Your Favorite Kardashian
-
1. Blue Ombré
The hair color chameleon made a splash at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards with a bright blue ombré hairstyle.
-
2. Mile-Long Waves
Thanks to her trusty extensions, the star sported super-long waves while hitting a Grammys after-party.
-
3. Long Bob
The star opted for an edgy lob while co-hosting an event for beauty brand Nip + Fab in London.
-
4. Sculpted Waves
Being her usual glamorous self, Jenner showed off cascading curls at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.
-
5. Loose Waves
The youngest Jenner sibling chose loose, shiny waves to celebrate the launch of the Kendall + Kylie Topshop fashion line.
-
6. Au Naturel
The star went with natural shoulder-length waves at the 2015 ESPY Awards and looked as gorgeous as ever.
-
7. Pale Blue
Adding a pop of color to her look, Jenner revealed baby blue strands at the Paper Towns premiere.
-
8. Blunt Bangs
The reality star rocked a shiny black wig with blunt bangs at the 2015 VMAs. If we didn’t know any better, we would’ve thought it was the real deal.
-
9. Ashy Blonde
Though more short-lived than we had anticipated, the star showed off her new "ashy dirty blonde" hair color when making her New York Fashion Week rounds.
-
10. Sleek Ponytail
While attending the Vera Wang show, the 18-year-old styled her strands in a sleek and sophisticated ponytail.
-
11. Bright Green
Surprise! The ever-changing beauty debuted mint green hair at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in New York City.