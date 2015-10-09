Relive Kylie Jenner’s Best Hair Moments (and Try Them on For Yourself)

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to keep us on our toes—especially when it comes to her ever-changing hairstyles. In a little over a month, we’ve seen the 18-year-old go from her naturally dark lob to ashy blonde to mint green and back to brunette (super-long hair extensions included, of course).

“Constantly changing up my style makes me feel creative and it helps me with my confidence,” she recently shared on her website and app. “If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair—it’s so much fun and you’ll feel totally liberated.”

With that said, we've uploaded some of our favorite Kylie hair moments to our Hollywood Makeover tool to inspire your next salon visit. Click here to try them on and then keep scrolling through to see the star’s best hair looks so far.

RELATED: The Beauty Products You Need to Look Like Your Favorite Kardashian