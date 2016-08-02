Kristin Cavallari's Beach Waves Belong on Your Pinterest Board

Kristin Cavallari has always been the ultimate California cool girl, and she's got gorgeous sun-kissed locks to prove it. So if you are in need of blonde #hairinpo, Cavallari should be on the top of your list—or at the very least, a regular in your Pinterest searches.

The Laguna Beach alumna has never *ever* disappointed in that department, and she has proved many times that she is also the queen of beachy waves.

For example, she recently switched up her hair shade (courtesy of pro Justin Anders), and the result make you stop and stare for way longer than you probs should be doing at work. The emails can wait another three minutes, right?

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Best Shoe Styling Advice

@kristincavallari came in for a little chop chop, I kept the length and created some piecey texture for bounce ✂️✂️✂️ But how about that fresh blonde by @justinandersoncolor? ✨🙌🏼✨ #lovinit #summerhair #ninezeroone A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Jul 27, 2016 at 10:50pm PDT

The new hue gives a lot more texture and depth to her layered locks while still looking natural and Cali chic.

Kristin, you better embrace that good hair day. It's a memorable one.