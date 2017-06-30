Kristen Wiig Has Just Made the Bowl Cut Cool 

So far it seems like 2017 is the year where anything can happen and we're adding Kristen Wiig's latest hairstyle to our list of surprising beauty moments that have experienced a resurgence this year like Kristen Stewart's frosted tips, along with Taraji P. Henson and Emily Ratajkowski's blue eye makeup on the red carpet.

Wiig debuted her new look during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new film Despicable Me 3. While a number of celebs have cut their hair into bobs this spring, Wiig's cut isn't your average bob. The cut is reminiscent of the style your mom gave your younger brother using a salad bowl in your kitchen, except so much cooler.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Unlike the cut your mom gave your brother, Wiig's is highlighted, layered, and shaped for added texture, complete with wispy side-parted bangs. While Wiig's transition to a bowl cut was intentional, it wasn't a dramatic change. The actress has been in the process of growing out a pixie cut since the 2017 Golden Globes in January.

By making slight changes to how she styles her hair, along with subtle updates like layers and highlights, Wiig has managed to bypass all of the awkward stages that come with growing out a short haircut.

Earlier this month at a photocall for Despicable Me 3 in Madrid, Wiig's hair was at a stage that can best be described as "chic mom." The ear-length style was blown-out with lots of volume and side-swept bangs.

DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

At last week's L.A. premiere of the film, Wiig slicked back her hair. This is the perfect option for humid days when your hair is at the point that it's constantly in your face.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

As for Wiig's latest bowl cut style, it looks like all of the moms who DIY their kids's haircuts are onto something. We'll be following Wiig as she continues to promote the highly-anticipated film to see what styling trick she does next.