Kris and Kourtney Owned #FlashbackFriday with Matching Haircuts 

#FBF ❤️ my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! #family #love #matchinghaircuts #beauty A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 22, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

Is there anything more awww-inducing than an old mother-daughter picture of a picture? Actually yes, it's Kris Jenner's latest #FBF Instagram post (quite possibly her best yet) of her matching haircut to baby Kourtney Kardashian. I guess the fam that gets their hair cut together, stays together.

Wait, do I see matching white ruffled shirts, too? This Christmas card-worthy pic is definitely the top throwback snap we've seen today. Nostalgia levels are off the charts! SOS.

I guess we can now consider Kris the official source for all of your Kardashian baby pic needs. She is their mom, after all.

In all seriousness, she is like the queen of #flashbackfriday and #throwbackthursday. Let's take it back to a #TBT of Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney all in matching outfits. Anyone else sensing a theme here?

My girls... all matching, of course! LOL #TBT #family #love @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @kimkardashian A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 9, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

So. Cute.