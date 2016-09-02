Kylie Jenner Won #TBT With a Pic of Kourtney Kardashian

Thursday is the second best day of the week. This is mainly because the next day is Friday... and who doesn't love a good #TBT? In case you were slammed yesterday with work or what have you, we went through all of the celeb #TBTs and there's a definite winner here, guys.

Kylie Jenner took home the gold—or more accurately, Kourtney Kardashian.

While Kourt isn't one to switch up her hair color like Kylie, Kim, or Khloe, she did experiment with platinum back in the day, and we can thank Kylie for sharing the family photos.

RELATED: Insta-Famous Model Jasmine Sanders Talks YouTube Gurus and Curly Hair Must-Haves VIBES A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 1, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

Yep, that's a 16-year-old Kourt rocking a super blonde bob with a very "Kim" middle part. Kourtney commented on the v. '90s look on her app, mentioning that she only kept it around for about a month before she went brunette.

"When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up so I dyed my hair black and cut it short," she said.

"The next time I went blonde, I wore a wig for a cover shoot for 944 Magazine—in 2009. Even though I'll probably never do something this extreme with my hair again—because it destroyed my hair and took forever to get healthy—I'm happy I tried it once."

#TBT That time I went blonde...on my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 1, 2016 at 7:27pm PDT

Kourt took it upon herself to share a shot from the photoshoot, wearing the curly and rather voluminous blonde wig, clearly inspired by Old Hollywood starlets, or perhaps even Marilyn Monroe.

Now imagine if your sister shared middle school photos of you with 74 million followers...