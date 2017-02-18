Kim Kardashian West Goes Platinum in Honor of Paris Hilton's Birthday

JB Lacroix/Getty
Camryn Rabideau
Feb 18, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Kim Kardashian West is changing up her beauty look once again, and this time, it's an ode to her long-time friend Paris Hilton!

Kardashian showed off her new haircut and color on Snapchat yesterday, and the new 'do is perfectly appropriate for her friend's birthday. The 36-year-old reality TV star debuted a platinum blonde bob as she shared sweet sentiments for Hilton.

In the snaps, Kardashian is rocking a tiny black top and high-waisted bottoms, along with a dazzling diamond choker. The edgy outfit perfectly complements her blunt bob, styled in her go-to wet look.

kimkardashian / Snapchat

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also showed off her dramatic makeup for the day: bold blue and purple eye shadow with a light pink lip.

VIDEO: Kim's Cutest Mom Moments

 

Hilton's 36th birthday was on Friday, and Kim wasn't the only Kardashian to give the longtime family friend a shout out. Momager Kris Jenner also shared birthday wishes for the blonde beauty, posting a throwback picture from Hilton's 21st birthday. In the caption, Jenner wrote that Hilton is "smart, kind, beautiful inside and out and always thinking of others" and that she's grown into a wonderful woman—so sweet!

RELATED: Paris Hilton's New BFF Is a Younger Version of Nicole Richie

Reminiscing about the 1st time we went to Ibiza in 2006! @parishilton it was so good to see you & catch up!! Loves it lol

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Hilton and Kardashian may have had drama in the past, but it looks like they're on good terms now! Do we sense a reunion in the works?

