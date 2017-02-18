Kim Kardashian West Goes Platinum in Honor of Paris Hilton's Birthday

Kim Kardashian West is changing up her beauty look once again, and this time, it's an ode to her long-time friend Paris Hilton!
Kardashian showed off her new haircut and color on Snapchat yesterday, and the new 'do is perfectly appropriate for her friend's birthday. The 36-year-old reality TV star debuted a platinum blonde bob as she shared sweet sentiments for Hilton.
In the snaps, Kardashian is rocking a tiny black top and high-waisted bottoms, along with a dazzling diamond choker. The edgy outfit perfectly complements her blunt bob, styled in her go-to wet look.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also showed off her dramatic makeup for the day: bold blue and purple eye shadow with a light pink lip.
Hilton's 36th birthday was on Friday, and Kim wasn't the only Kardashian to give the longtime family friend a shout out. Momager Kris Jenner also shared birthday wishes for the blonde beauty, posting a throwback picture from Hilton's 21st birthday. In the caption, Jenner wrote that Hilton is "smart, kind, beautiful inside and out and always thinking of others" and that she's grown into a wonderful woman—so sweet!
Hilton and Kardashian may have had drama in the past, but it looks like they're on good terms now! Do we sense a reunion in the works?