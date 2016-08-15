Kim Kardashian's Wrapped Pony Gives Hair Ribbons a New Life 

Remember when you were a kid and ribbons were the ultimate hair accessory? Well, we hope you didn't throw yours out, or at least have access to a crafts store. Why should you jump on this style, you may ask, if you are not eight anymore or trying to relive your Matilda hair obsession? After the return of the black velvet choker, it seems like velvet hair ribbons will be the next big thing. Let us thank the Suno Fall 2016 Runway show, and apparently even Kim Kardashian, for reminding us how much we adore these details.

The reality star posted a series of snaps over the weekend getting ready for a friend's wedding, and while we're usually mesmerized by her makeup routine and obsession with affinity towards the butterfly filter, it was her hair that truly won us over.

After we got over the gorgeous Donna Karan black velvet gown she decided to wear, we focused in on her sleek low ponytail that her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, freshened up, or in his words "vamped up," by wrapping it in matching black velvet ribbon. The end result? Uh-mazing, if you ask us.

Details on @kimkardashian toady. Vamped up a sleek ponytail with velvet ribbon ✂️me 💄@makeupbyariel A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Aug 13, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

The look is nearly identical to the 'do we saw on the Suno runways back in February, and now that September is only a few weeks away (it's a bittersweet feeling, no?), it's the perfect time to break it out yet again.