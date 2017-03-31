Kim Kardashian Now Has the Blunt Cut You’ve Always Wanted

Kim Kardashian West has been living her best Rapunzel life with lengthy extensions for the past few weeks, and we’ve been here for it. But always one for a dramatic beauty move, the star has switched up her hairstyle once again and is now rocking the blunt cut you’ve always wanted.

Shorter than her waist-length locks but longer than a lob, her new blunt, layer-less cut is the complete opposite from the shag that's been making its way around Hollywood.

This isn't the first time Kim K.W. has adopted the blunt haircut, though. Back in August, the star debuted a slightly shorter and angled lob on Snapchat, but in true KarJenner fashion, she had a new 'do a few weeks later.

We don't know if she just took her extensions out, if this is a true cut, or just a wig, but regardless of how she made the change, it's fantastic.