Khloe Kardashian Is Making Hello Kitty Hair Happen

Khloe Kardashia didn't make it to Coachella, but her hair just blew everyone's festival style out of the water. The star was seen sporting what she's calling "Hello Kitty, devil, Harajuko buns," and you better believe they're from Jen Atkin.

I love my hello kitty, devil, harajuku buns that @jenatkinhair gave me!! Everyone loves to have a different name for them. Pick a name and enjoy kids! @1maryphillips you always kill it on the glam 💋 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 19, 2016 at 3:56pm PDT

[RELATED: A Mani Inspired by Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit? Yes, Please]

Mini buns are definitely on trend, but we haven't seen anything quite like these spikey little fellows recently. Meanwhile, Jen Atkin is trying to come up with the perfect name for the look, and naturally she's tallying votes over on Snapchat.

We're thinking she looks more like a baby fawn, but Hello Kitty also works.