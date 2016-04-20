Khloe Kardashian Is Making Hello Kitty Hair Happen

Khloe Kardashia didn't make it to Coachella, but her hair just blew everyone's festival style out of the water. The star was seen sporting what she's calling "Hello Kitty, devil, Harajuko buns," and you better believe they're from Jen Atkin.
Mini buns are definitely on trend, but we haven't seen anything quite like these spikey little fellows recently. Meanwhile, Jen Atkin is trying to come up with the perfect name for the look, and naturally she's tallying votes over on Snapchat.
Inspired by the cuties in 🇯🇵 today! Do we call these Harajuku Or Hello Kitty buns? Vote now on snap! Speaking of voting don't forget to vote today NYC and speaking of SNAP...don't forget to follow @khloekardashian bc she just joined today!! 🦄🌴❤️👻🍾👑💨✂️📷🎉🙏🏼 makeup (on the right) @1maryphillips #JenAtkinHair
We're thinking she looks more like a baby fawn, but Hello Kitty also works.