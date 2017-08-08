Khloé Kardashian Just Got the Haircut of the Summer

Can’t stop, won’t stop—at least that’s Khloé Kardashian’s MO when it comes to switching up her hair. After debuting new beachy blonde ombre highlights over the weekend, Kardashian started off the week by making another major change to her style.

The Good American designer took her long strands back up to a lob thanks to celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. Atkin posted a picture of the finished look on Instagram with the caption “Fresh for my little pink starburst @khloekardashian If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!! Owning her beauty and changing it up! My little girl is all grown up! My little girl is all grown up! who loves her with short hair? .”

Fresh ✂️ for my little pink starburst @khloekardashian 🍬 If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!! Owning her beauty and changing it up! My little girl is all grown up! 😭😭😭😭 who loves her with short hair? 🙋🏻 A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Kardashian first went short last summer when Atkin gave her a shoulder-grazing asymmetrical cut with a side part. This time around, the stylist gave Kardashian a similar length but updated the style with blunt ends, a center part, and textured undone waves. But the beauty of a blunt lob is that it looks great worn straight, too. With a quick pass of the flat iron, a sleek finish gives the cut a ‘90s Posh Spice vibe.

Kardashian joins the running list of celebs that have worn blunt lobs in the last few months. Consider KoKo’s return to the cut further proof that the style truly is the haircut of the summer.