Even Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Side-Swept Bangs Back

Never say never. That’s what we’ve learned this year after seeing so many nostalgia-inducing beauty trends make a major comeback. Perms and scrunchies had us squealing, but side-swept bangs speak to our early aughts-loving hearts. And the latest celebrity to give them a go? Kendall Jenner.

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

While we don’t know if Jenner just changed the part of her layers or is just wearing a mighty fine set of faux fringe, the look that she posted on Instagram is one to envy. Giving off 1960s bouffant vibes, Jenner gathered her hair into a voluminous messy updo on the top of her hair with her fringe sweeping over her forehead.

kendalljenner/Instagram

J.Lo, Ciara, and Kate Hudson are just a few more of the A-listers who have nodded to this beloved 2000s hairstyle this year.

Long live the side-swept bang.