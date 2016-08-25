Yep, Already Planning on Copying Kendall Jenner's Wavy Low Ponytail Tomorrow

While we spent all of last night plotting how we're going to get our hands on Kylie's Dirty Peach Lip Kit, Kendall Jenner was taking care of the hairstyling front, presenting us with the messy, beachy waves of our dreams. They were all soft tousle and literally no tangle, unlike the waves we usually get after a dip in the salt water. Um, can't anything in life be easy!?

RELATED: Mobilize Your Credit Cards, Kylie Jenner Revealed Her 3 New Lip Kit Shades

KENDALL 💜 Hair: @jenatkinhair Makeup: @makeupbyariel Stylist: @monicarosestyle #makeupbyariel #kendalljenner A photo posted by Ariel Tejada (@makeupbyariel) on Aug 24, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

The look is signature of the model's laid-back glam and was created by hair guru Jen Atkin, who is also the founder of her own magical hair-care line named Ouai. FYI, the texture spray is out of this world effective.

Fastened in a loose, low ponytail, her face-framing layers effortlessly fell around her chin. Considering the actual "hairdo," is rather simple (I mean, who hasn't worn a low ponytail?), we're assuming a lot went into the actual styling portion.

Besides that, her eyebrows are dynamite (but that never really changes), and it looks like she's the latest to trade in contouring for draping because that blush is on fire.

There's also that gold eyeshadow pearly lipstick combo that is giving us major early 2000s vibes (in a good way).

However, it's maybe not surprising that Kendall looked so good because, um, since when does she not?