This Is the Shortest We've Ever Seen Kendall Jenner's Hair 

While Kendall Jenner may not switch up her hair as often as her sister Kylie, the supermodel can be credited with helping many of this year’s nostalgia-inducing hair trends make a major comeback.

After several hair moments earlier this summer with early aughts side-swept bangs, ‘90s bandage headbands, and taking things a bit further back with a ‘50s flipped lob, Jenner is trying another ‘90s look.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin posted a behind-the-scenes look from a photoshoot with Jenner that shows several Polaroids of the model with a black chin-length bob and piece-y blunt bangs.

Atkin captioned the photo with “I call her 'Vixen Vivianne' @kendalljenner x @1maryphillips#jenatkinhair #todayonset#prettywomanalways" The “Vivianne” Aktin’s referring to? It's a play on Julia Roberts’s iconic role as Vivian Ward, a hooker with a heart of gold from the ‘90s-favorite rom-com Pretty Woman. Roberts’s character wears a similar blonde bob wig with bangs at the beginning of the film.

While this is the shortest we’ve ever seen Jenner’s hair, it’s likely a wig that she’s wearing exclusively for the shoot. But, if the model ever did have the urge to go even shorter than the blunt lob she’s been wearing most recently, we’re all for a blunt bob and bangs being her next ‘90s hair look.