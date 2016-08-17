Katy Perry Sported the High Ponytail of All High Ponytails 

Never a dull (beauty) moment with Katy Perry. The 'California Gurls' singer may have just cemented her fashion icon status by launching her first shoe collection, but to us, she will forever symbolize all the #beautygoals. No one wears purple lipstick quite like her, or black, for that matter. Actually, we're pretty sure there is no shade on the color spectrum she can't rock (no wonder she is a CoverGirl). Not only is her entire collection super affordable (you can buy six of 'em without breaking the bank), but thanks to the uniqueness of the shades, you can indulge without repeating any colors in your lipstick wardrobe.
But last night, she proved that her enviable head of hair is also able to deliver a lot of inspiration. No, it wasn't a surprise shade of pink or purple, though if she wanted to go pastel, we'd be cool with it.
A master class of beauty, we tell ya.