Katy Perry Sported the High Ponytail of All High Ponytails 

Never a dull (beauty) moment with Katy Perry. The 'California Gurls' singer may have just cemented her fashion icon status by launching her first shoe collection, but to us, she will forever symbolize all the #beautygoals. No one wears purple lipstick quite like her, or black, for that matter. Actually, we're pretty sure there is no shade on the color spectrum she can't rock (no wonder she is a CoverGirl). Not only is her entire collection super affordable (you can buy six of 'em without breaking the bank), but thanks to the uniqueness of the shades, you can indulge without repeating any colors in your lipstick wardrobe.

RELATED: Katy Perry Dazzles at Cindy Sherman Preview in Her Latest Polished Look

But last night, she proved that her enviable head of hair is also able to deliver a lot of inspiration. No, it wasn't a surprise shade of pink or purple, though if she wanted to go pastel, we'd be cool with it.

@katyperry launched her new shoe line at Magic yesterday. Pics up on fun--mag.com :) A photo posted by Rony Alwin (@ronyalwin) on Aug 16, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

Pony 🐎 @katyperry Hair by me Makeup @todddelano143 A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Aug 16, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

Love a good major PONY moment and who pulls it if better than @katyperry for her new shoe launch with @jwujek 💇🏻Hair me 💄Makeup @todddelano143 A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Aug 16, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

Perry pulled off the sleekest, most perfect high ponytail of them all and it was created by hair pro Chris Appleton. The chic look was complemented by a bold red lip and a sexy cat eye, obviously. The thing that really got us about the ponytail is how shiny it is!

A master class of beauty, we tell ya.