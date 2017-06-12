This Is What Katy Perry Looks Like with a Blue Pixie Cut

Leave it to Katy Perry to reinvent the monochromatic beauty trend already. Instead of keeping all her makeup in the same color family, she matched her bright blue eyeliner to her hair. Yep, the singer just took her platinum blonde pixie cut blue.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a picture of Perry’s pixie lightly touched with a gradient of blue hair dye, but it doesn’t sound like it’s a permanent change. In his caption, he asked his followers to tell him what they thought was the best hair color they created for the chance at winning a colored hair spray range. Perry wore the look for her Witness World Wide livestream on YouTube.

50 Shades 💙🌈💜 just wrapped with @katyperry WHAT was your fav hair colour we did? Let me know for your chance to wins complete colour hair spray range! #chrisappletonhair makeup by the VERY major @patrickstarrr MORNTING A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

The blue spray was used as a highlighter on only a section of her hair, so if you're too scared to take the full plunge, you can copy this technique. The best part is that most hair color sprays wash out immediately, or after a few shampoos.

Oh, and that amazing eyeliner? It was created by YouTube star and makeup artist Patrick Starr. Jealous doesn't even begin to describe it.

Hair as a reflection of emotion or who you really are was a large focus of the livestream, too. During an intimate session, Perry explained the reasoning behind her recent dramatic chop. "I'm really strong as Katy Perry, and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson," she said. "But people like talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes. That is a little bit of why I cut my hair is because I really want to be my authentic self. Like 100 percent, so it hurts when I don't feel like I can," she revealed.