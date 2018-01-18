Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Hudson's Slicked-Back Pixie Cut

Next to bangs, a buzz cut has to be one of the toughest hairstyles to grow out—unless you're Kate Hudson.

After shaving her head over the summer for her role in the upcoming film Sister, Hudson has been growing out her hair and now it's long enough to officially be coined a pixie cut. While she's passed one of the first awkward stages of transitioning from short to long hair, it's not all over yet. But, Hudson has proved that by adapting how you style your hair to its current length, you can work with the strands you've got for a cool look.

That's exactly what she did at Stella McCartney's Fall 2018 presentation in L.A. The actress gave her pixie a deep side-part and brushed the front pieces back for volume and added texture. To get the style to hold, warm up a pomade in your hands like Ouai's Matte Pomade ($24; sephora.com), and use your fingers to set hair in place without a crunchy or sticky finish.

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

VIDEO: The Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed

Hudson paired the edgy hairstyle with soft monochromatic makeup that included a shimmery rose eyeshadow, blush, and a swipe of lip gloss.